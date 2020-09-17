How to Automate the Creation of a Development Server

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
In part one, I have shown how to create a remote development using DigitalOcean and rsync. In part two, I will show how to automate the entire process using Bash script.
TL;DR: For those who don't have time, this repository contains a concise summary. It contains the bare minimum required to get started. The aim of this article is to provide a more in-depths tutorial.
To get started, you will need to install and configure these dependencies:
)
do.sh sync
)
do.sh watch
do.sh copy
)
do.sh scp
Once that is done, clone the repository. You can either set it up as a sub-module or as a standalone repo. To make
accessible from anywhere, copy it or symlink it into your
do.sh
, e.g.
PATH
.
/usr/local/bin
The droplet can be configured using either Bash or yaml configs. Examples of both are available in the repository. You would need to call the script either from one level up from
. Alternatively, export environment variable
do.sh
with a different path which defaults to
CLOUD_CONFIG
.
./dev-server/cloud-config.yml
This script allows a certain degree of flexibility via environment variables. For instance, the config used can be specified via
. If you require a greater degree of customizability, you can either submit a PR or fork the repository.
CLOUD_CONFIG
do.sh start
do.sh up prep sync
to rewrite path in output
cmd
Using
is very simple. To get started, type
do.sh
which will show you a list of available commands. Some commands support chaining, e.g.,
do.sh help
which will run in sequential order. Generally, you can chain commands which have a fixed number of arguments such as
do.sh up prep sync
or
up
. Commands like
down
,
ssh
and
cmd
can have any number of arguments so these do not support chaining. A good workaround is to add these commands at the very end, e.g.
copy
.
do.sh up copy file1 file2 file3
Below is a list of available commands:
up create dev server *
down destory dev server *
reset re-create dev server *
sync rsync from local to remote *
watch watch local for changes and sync
deps install Node deps on remote *
prep[are] shortcut for sync -> deps -> watch
ssh start interactive ssh session
ssh <cmd> execute command on droplet
cmd <cmd> ssh <cmd> and replace cwd with local
scp <path> copy from remote to local (cwd)
copy<path> copy from local to remote (~/.repo/)
cp <path> alias to copy command
dist shortcut to copying dist/ from remote *
host show public ip of remote *
config create config from env var CLOUD_CONFIG *
help show available commands
* these commands support chaining, e.g. do.sh up prep sync
Here is an example of my workflow. I start with
, followed by
up
. As this script supports chaining, here is what I do:
prep
. If I need to run a command after copying files, I execute
do.sh up prep
. Path re-write is useful if I want to be able to copy and paste path from the error stack straight away (
do.sh sync cmd <cmd>
). For instance, I use iTerm which supports semantic history and with path re-write, I can open files directly from console on my local system.
cmd
This script supports settings via environment variables. Here is a list of variables:
name of the droplet, defaults to
NAME
dev-server
os (image) to be used, defaults to
IMAGE
ubuntu-20-04-x64
droplet specs, defaults to
SPECS
; find out more specs by running
s-2vcpu-2gb
doctl compute size list
droplet datacenter, defaults to
REGION
lon1
location of cloud config, defaults to
CLOUD_CONFIG
./dev-server/cloud-config.yml
local path to private ssh key, defaults to
SSH_KEY
~/.ssh/developer
ssh user, defaults to
SSH_USER
developer
ssh host, defaults to none; the value is determined at a runtime when
SSH_HOST
command is run and saved to
up
SSH_OUTPUT
local path for ssh socket, defaults to none; once
SSH_SOCKET
is available, the value becomes
SSH_HOST
${HOME}/.ssh/sockets/$SSH_USER@$SSH_HOST
value of
SSH_CWD
on remote host, configured at runtime
pwd
value of
LOCAL_CWD
on local host
pwd
local path where
SSH_HOST_FILE
value is saved, defaults to
SSH_HOST
/tmp/dev_ssh_host
local path where
SSH_CWD_FILE
of remote host is saved, defaults to
pwd
/tmp/dev_ssh_cwd
In this article I have shown a Bash script which automates creation of remote development server. Part one went into technical details of setting up the droplet while this part (part two) automates the entire process.
Also published on: https://alexkuc.github.io/articles/create-remote-dev-server-part-2/
