How to Automate the Creation of a Development Server

In part one, I have shown how to create a remote development using DigitalOcean and rsync. In part two, I will show how to automate the entire process using Bash script.

TL;DR: For those who don't have time, this repository contains a concise summary. It contains the bare minimum required to get started. The aim of this article is to provide a more in-depths tutorial.

To get started, you will need to install and configure these dependencies:

DigitalOcean account

Bash, at least version 4

doctl

rsync ( do.sh sync )

fswatch ( do.sh watch )

scp ( do.sh copy do.sh scp )

Once that is done, clone the repository. You can either set it up as a sub-module or as a standalone repo. To make

do.sh

PATH

/usr/local/bin

accessible from anywhere, copy it or symlink it into your, e.g.

The droplet can be configured using either Bash or yaml configs. Examples of both are available in the repository. You would need to call the script either from one level up from

do.sh

CLOUD_CONFIG

./dev-server/cloud-config.yml

. Alternatively, export environment variablewith a different path which defaults to

This script allows a certain degree of flexibility via environment variables. For instance, the config used can be specified via

CLOUD_CONFIG

Cool Features

one-button solution, to get started, do: do.sh start

support command chaining, e.g. do.sh up prep sync

overwritable settings (environment variables)

separate command cmd to rewrite path in output

ssh socket to avoid constant reconnection

singleton pattern: avoid creating more than 1 droplet at a time

a number of useful built-in commands to type less

for more details, please see the repository

Usage

. If you require a greater degree of customizability, you can either submit a PR or fork the repository.

Using

do.sh

do.sh help

do.sh up prep sync

up

down

ssh

cmd

copy

do.sh up copy file1 file2 file3

is very simple. To get started, typewhich will show you a list of available commands. Some commands support chaining, e.g.,which will run in sequential order. Generally, you can chain commands which have a fixed number of arguments such asor. Commands likeandcan have any number of arguments so these do not support chaining. A good workaround is to add these commands at the very end, e.g.

Below is a list of available commands:

up create dev server * down destory dev server * reset re-create dev server * sync rsync from local to remote * watch watch local for changes and sync deps install Node deps on remote * prep[are] shortcut for sync -> deps -> watch ssh start interactive ssh session ssh <cmd> execute command on droplet cmd <cmd> ssh <cmd> and replace cwd with local scp <path> copy from remote to local (cwd) copy<path> copy from local to remote (~ /.repo/ ) cp <path> alias to copy command dist shortcut to copying dist/ from remote * host show public ip of remote * config create config from env var CLOUD_CONFIG * help show available commands * these commands support chaining, e.g. do.sh up prep sync

Here is an example of my workflow. I start with

up

prep

do.sh up prep

do.sh sync cmd <cmd>

cmd

Environment Variables

, followed by. As this script supports chaining, here is what I do:. If I need to run a command after copying files, I execute. Path re-write is useful if I want to be able to copy and paste path from the error stack straight away (). For instance, I use iTerm which supports semantic history and with path re-write, I can open files directly from console on my local system.

This script supports settings via environment variables. Here is a list of variables:

NAME name of the droplet, defaults to dev-server

IMAGE os (image) to be used, defaults to ubuntu-20-04-x64

SPECS droplet specs, defaults to s-2vcpu-2gb ; find out more specs by running doctl compute size list

REGION droplet datacenter, defaults to lon1

CLOUD_CONFIG location of cloud config, defaults to ./dev-server/cloud-config.yml

SSH_KEY local path to private ssh key, defaults to ~/.ssh/developer

SSH_USER ssh user, defaults to developer

SSH_HOST ssh host, defaults to none; the value is determined at a runtime when up command is run and saved to SSH_OUTPUT

SSH_SOCKET local path for ssh socket, defaults to none; once SSH_HOST is available, the value becomes ${HOME}/.ssh/sockets/$SSH_USER@$SSH_HOST

SSH_CWD value of pwd on remote host, configured at runtime

LOCAL_CWD value of pwd on local host

SSH_HOST_FILE local path where SSH_HOST value is saved, defaults to /tmp/dev_ssh_host

SSH_CWD_FILE local path where pwd of remote host is saved, defaults to /tmp/dev_ssh_cwd

Conclusion

In this article I have shown a Bash script which automates creation of remote development server. Part one went into technical details of setting up the droplet while this part (part two) automates the entire process.

Also published on: https://alexkuc.github.io/articles/create-remote-dev-server-part-2/

Tags