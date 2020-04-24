How To Approach Modern Cybersecurity

There are many ways to approach the cybersecurity of your business and ensure that your data, and that of your customers, is safe from malicious actors. Most of these can boil down to focusing on the three major areas of technology, processes and people. This can help you better focus your approach to what your firm needs and which tools and techniques there are to help.

Technology

One of the biggest developments in the technology of cybersecurity is the integration of artificial intelligence . These machines and programs absorb knowledge and then act on it to create a better security system than you can on your own and one that can respond at the speeds needed to counter cyber-attacks.

AI can monitor not only the people who access your processes, but the devices they use, giving you warning of malware on your system’s computers as well as the mobile devices assigned to or owned by employees. This monitoring can not only help you avoid problems, but it can help you better bounce back after a successful breach or breakdown by providing after-action reports and suggesting solutions.

Using micro-segmentation of your data is another technological advantage you can have against cyber attacks by dividing access with security perimeters so employees can only open files they need for the job at hand instead of the whole system's worth of data. Not only does limiting access help stop data breaches from inside sources, it can also help you find the files and reports that you need easier than scrolling through the whole system.

While looking for the newest tech developments and innovation to fuel your security system, it is important to not overlook the hardware and software that you currently use. Monitoring systems such as AI and your IT department can help you pinpoint which items are the least secure as well as which ones are the most likely to experience problems due to age or use. This can help you swap out crucial components before failure and update software and security as needed to avoid both cyberattacks and work shutdowns.

Processes

The right processes can inform your employees of the things expected from them as well as any disciplinary actions which will be taken for violating the policies and processes of the business. These will need to be clearly outlined so everyone knows what should be done and how as well as updated and refined on a regular basis. Including training courses and refreshers to job descriptions can help make sure that your company is not liable for damages from a mistake on the part of your employees, and it is important to have everyone sign and certify that they understand the policies and processes defined by the company.

In terms of cybersecurity, these processes should include a proper way to maintain passwords, a schedule for updating hardware and software and a prohibition towards using private devices to access business data. Adding processes for auditing systems, who can sign off on projects and areas of restricted physical access can also keep you safer.

People

A security system, for cyber or physical security, is only as good as the people who maintain and interact with it. Requiring multi-factor authentication for secure systems and areas, assigning the least amount of privilege possible and keeping a zero-trust mindset are good ways to train your people to be mindful of security concerns. Including regular training and updates for issues like password and key card maintenance, the use of personal devices and accessing company information off-site can increase your safety and decrease your liability if a breach happens.

Taking a multi-faceted approach to cybersecurity is the best way to keep your business safe from malicious actors. This means focusing on the technology, processes and people equally with the right training and equipment. Integrating AI can help you monitor more aspects of your system as well as effortlessly micro-segregate your access, incorporate multi-factor authentication and recover from successful attacks more quickly and effectively.

