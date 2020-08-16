6 Technologies That Can Make the Entrepreneurial Life Easier

For entrepreneurs, time is money. Learning to make the most of the time you have available can help you to increase your impact and further your business interests. Sometimes the most valuable technologies are the ones that make your life easier. They will help you to make the most of your time and run your business more smoothly.

1) Video Conferencing

Business communication is at the heart of being an entrepreneur. You need to work with others to make your ideas come to life. Whether you are talking with customers, investors, vendors or any other stakeholders, having effective video conferencing tools can be very helpful.

This can let you host meetings without needing to get together in-person. Additionally, it gives you a more personal experience compared to phone calls and emails. Fortunately, there are lots of tools available for free or a low cost.

2) Cloud File Storage

Backing up your files can help to ensure that they are safe from malware, accidental deletion and other common digital hazards. One of the easiest ways to do this is by automatically backing them up with a cloud service.

Plus, if you upload them to the cloud, you will be able to access them from any device. You can even use cloud storage to share and collaborate on your files. This is a must-have tool for any busy entrepreneur who is trying to get things done.

3) Time Tracking

If you have team members working with you, it may be important to track their time. With a simple, industry-appropriate mobile app, this can be very easy. For example, if you run a building business, you may want to use a construction app for time tracking. Specific apps are designed to fit into your workflow.

This can also help you to be more productive. Keeping track of how you are using your time can reveal when you are being productive and when you aren’t. It can also help you to identify distractions that you could eliminate from your workflow.

4) Project Management

Whether you just want to keep your own tasks organized or need to get a team working together on a project, a good tracking tool can help. Project management is an important skill for any business team to have. If you want to help your people be their most productive, this can help a lot.

There are many options ranging from Kandan boards to more complex suites. Whatever you use, the most important quality is that it will fit into your workflow. No matter how great a tool may be, if you don’t use it consistently and effectively, it won’t help you stay organized.

5) Marketing Automation

Consider using marketing automation tools to help you save some time on promoting your business. This can include functions such as scheduling promotional email and social media posts, automatically sharing about recent blog posts and more.

Marketing is one of the most important parts of running a business. However, it can also take up a lot of time. When you are running your business mostly by yourself, implementing some automation tools can be very helpful. Even as you grow, the more you automate, the less time needs to be spent on the minutiae of promoting the brand.

6) Cloud Bookkeeping

Bookkeeping is a must-do part of running your business. It helps you keep track of your money and be ready for tax season. However, it can be quite time-consuming. Fortunately, many cloud-based solutions make it easier.

They can integrate with your bank account to capture all your expense information automatically. All you need to do is confirm the data and fill in the blanks. This is a great way to make life easier while running your business.

The above technologies will help you save time and get more done. They can make your entrepreneurial life easier. Learn more today and find some of the best tools on the market.

