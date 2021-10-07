How to Add Training Data to Build a More Generic ML Model

We'll be making a more generic image classifier by taking the original dataset with bees and ants and adding cats and dogs to it. You might not have to restart the entire training process. By the end of this, you should see how you can handle this quickly and start running new experiments. We'll start by adding some cats and cats data to our validation data and do some experiments with the current model to see how it performs on generic data. To run a new experiment, open your terminal and make sure you have a virtual environment enabled.