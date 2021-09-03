Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Fine-Tuning Machine Learning Models with DVC Experiments for Transfer Learning  by@FlippedCoding

Fine-Tuning Machine Learning Models with DVC Experiments for Transfer Learning

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
There are plenty of machine learning models available that have been trained to solve one problem and the knowledge gained from that can be applied to a new, yet related problem. For example, a model like AlexNet has been trained on millions of images so you could potentially use this to classify cars, animals, or even people. In this post, we'll be fine-tuning the AlexNet model and the SqueezeNet model to classify bees and ants. We start by initializing these models so we can get the number of model features and the input size we need. We'll use DVC to handle experiments for us and we'll compare the results.
image
Milecia Hacker Noon profile picture

@FlippedCoding
Milecia

Software/Hardware Engineer | International tech speaker | Random inventor and slightly mad scientist

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Next 11 Things You Should Do For CI/CD Pipeline Optimization by @FlippedCoding
#devops
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#machine-learning#python#transfer-learning#retraining#coding#programming#machine-learning-tutorials#deep-learning
Join Hacker Noon loading