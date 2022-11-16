How to Add GraphQL Wrapper Over REST API

GraphQL allows you to ask for what you want in a single query, save bandwidth, and reduce requests.
Create a new project in ASP.Net Core Web API template for this article demonstration, as shown below.
The problem of generating helpful documentation and help pages for Web APIs. Now .Net project is by default enabled with swagger, as shown on the localhost URL
Install the “HotChocolate.AspNetCore” package from the NuGet gallery into the newly created solution in Visual Studio.
Go to file explorer > project folder and run the following command using the Dotnet Global tool.
dotnet new tool-manifest
and Install the NSwag tool
dotnet tool install NSwag.ConsoleCore
Create a swagger JSON file in the project directory using the below command
curl <SwaggerJsonFilePath> > swagger.json
Click as highlighted below know the swagger JSON file path
Example
curl https://localhost:44323/swagger/v1/swagger.json > swagger.json
Generate REST service file using the below command with respective namespace and class name.
dotnet nswag swagger2csclient
/input:swagger.json
/classname:<Clasname>
/namespace:<Namespace>
/output:<OutputFile>
Example
dotnet nswag swagger2csclient
/input:swagger.json
/classname:RestClass
/namespace:RestNamespace
/output:ToDoService.cs
Update the base URL in generated “ToDoService” file.
Attach playground inside the ConfigureServices method in the “Startup.cs” file
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services){
services.AddHttpClient<RestClass>();
services
.AddRouting()
.AddGraphQLServer()
.AddQueryType<Query>();
}
Create GraphQL Query class as follows
public class Query
{
public async Task<ICollection<TodoReader.WeatherForecast>> GetTodosAsync(
[Service] TodoService service,
CancellationToken cancellationToken)
{
return await service.WeatherForecastAsync(cancellationToken);
}
}
Map GraphQL in Configure method
app.UseEndpoints(endpoints =>
{
endpoints.MapControllers();
endpoints.MapGraphQL();
});
Browse the localhost URL at route “/graphql,” and the following GraphQL playground will be displayed.
That’s it, successfully integrated GraphQL playground to the .Net REST API along with swagger.
