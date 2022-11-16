Search icon
    How to Add GraphQL Wrapper Over REST API
    359 reads

    How to Add GraphQL Wrapper Over REST API

    featured image - How to Add GraphQL Wrapper Over REST API
    #csharp#graphql#dotnet#aspnetcore
    Learning Objectives

    • How to add GraphQL wrapper
    • How to use the NSwag tool to generate code

    Prerequisites

    • Require “HotChocolate.AspNetCore” from the NuGet package.
    • Require .Net 5 Framework.
    • Visual Studio IDE.
    • Understanding of .Net Web API project.
    • Basic knowledge of Swagger UI.

    Getting Started

    GraphQL allows you to ask for what you want in a single query, save bandwidth, and reduce requests.

    Step 1: Create a new project

    Create a new project in ASP.Net Core Web API template for this article demonstration, as shown below.

    image

    The problem of generating helpful documentation and help pages for Web APIs. Now .Net project is by default enabled with swagger, as shown on the localhost URL


    image

    Step 2: Add GraphQL packages

    Install the “HotChocolate.AspNetCore” package from the NuGet gallery into the newly created solution in Visual Studio.

    Step 3: Generate Manifest file

    Go to file explorer > project folder and run the following command using the Dotnet Global tool.

    dotnet new tool-manifest


    and Install the NSwag tool

    dotnet tool install NSwag.ConsoleCore

    Step 4: Create swagger.json

    Create a swagger JSON file in the project directory using the below command

    curl <SwaggerJsonFilePath> > swagger.json


    Click as highlighted below know the swagger JSON file path

    image

    Example

    curl https://localhost:44323/swagger/v1/swagger.json > swagger.json

    Step 5: Generate service files

    Generate REST service file using the below command with respective namespace and class name.

    dotnet nswag swagger2csclient 
/input:swagger.json 
/classname:<Clasname> 
/namespace:<Namespace>
/output:<OutputFile>


    Example

    dotnet nswag swagger2csclient 
/input:swagger.json 
/classname:RestClass
/namespace:RestNamespace 
/output:ToDoService.cs

    Step 6: Update the base URL

    Update the base URL in generated “ToDoService” file.

    image

    Step 7: Configure GraphQL Playground

    Attach playground inside the ConfigureServices method in the “Startup.cs” file

    public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services){

services.AddHttpClient<RestClass>();
  services
   .AddRouting()
   .AddGraphQLServer()
   .AddQueryType<Query>();
}


    Create GraphQL Query class as follows

    public class Query
{
	public async Task<ICollection<TodoReader.WeatherForecast>> GetTodosAsync(
		[Service] TodoService service,
		CancellationToken cancellationToken)
	{
		return await service.WeatherForecastAsync(cancellationToken);
	}

}


    Map GraphQL in Configure method

    app.UseEndpoints(endpoints =>
{
  endpoints.MapControllers();
  endpoints.MapGraphQL();
});

    Step 8: Run the playground

    Browse the localhost URL at route “/graphql,” and the following GraphQL playground will be displayed.

    image

    That’s it, successfully integrated GraphQL playground to the .Net REST API along with swagger.

    GitHub Sample

    Live Demo

    image


    Thank you for reading, and I hope you liked the article. Please provide your feedback in the comment section.

