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How to Add Closed Captions (CC) to Amazon IVS Live Streams

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byAmazon Interactive Video Service (IVS) @amazonivs

Easy low-latency live video streaming at scale.

May 23rd, 2023
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Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS) @amazonivs

Easy low-latency live video streaming at scale.

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tech-companies#amazonivs#closed-captions#aws-services#amazon-ivs-live-stream#live-caption#user-experience#good-company#hackernoon-top-story

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