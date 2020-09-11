How TikTok is Changing Video Communication

@ manuelmarinari Manuel Marinari Manuel Marinari is an Entrepreneur, Social Media Marketer and Influencer. He's the Founder and CEO of Sway Society.

Hi Hackers, this is Manuel Marinari, Founder and CEO of Sway Society, Social Media is my field of expertise. Today we'll talk about this year’s most popular app and how It is quickly changing the world.

TikTok is the most popular video based social app and since the beginning it was able to attract millions of youngsters. Lately I have been analyzing the new video language and the way TikTok creators are evolving video communication.

TikTok is fast, dynaming, engaging and more entertaining compared to the other social platforms, reasons for its success are based on the fact that the majority of its users belong to Gen Z and it offers an incredible organic reach and viral potential.

Nowadays everybody wants to get famous and this is the only app that makes your dream become reality.

It is helpful for a better understanding of the reasons for TikTok's success

to focus on the two most active generations on the social media platforms worldwide, Millennials which includes all the people born between 1977 and 1995, and Gen Z that refers to those born from 1996.

Millennials are used to Social Networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn where users can make groups and share valuable contents related to their jobs and get their daily news and information. During 2018 and 2019 Tiktok was pretty much a platform where you could find comedy, lip syncing and dance. 2020 and Covid19 lockdown changed everything, Millennials, lured by the amazing free organic reach kindly offered by the algorithm, suddenly got more free time to dedicate to the app and they morphed into creators, using the new TikTokers language and bringing educational, more enlightened and thoughtful content on it.

Entertainment and Education are the keywords for Gen Z, they are bored from the traditional Social Networks, the new generation is constantly looking for something good enough to grab their attention and even more important they are looking for a way to express themselves in a very creative way. They want something more engaging and TikTok offers the perfect formula.

Thanks to its algorithm TikTok knows what the users like and it will be showing related contents, keeping them attached to the screen.

Tik Tok is the beginning of a new era of communication for the Social Network World, I expect to see more engaging content, simpler interfaces and better video quality, possibly full frame like on TikTok.

Have you ever tried to watch an old movie?

It would definitely look slow, with repeating pauses and probably boring. This is because the brain is eager for new information and it’s used to quickly consume content and interact. We lost our patience and we’re evolving, we can’t accept anymore credits at the beginning of a movie and we need secret movie post credits scenes to let us stay seated at the theater until the end of the show.

There will be a significant increase of video based contents around the Social Media because a video creates more engagement, a video can keep the user there for longer than a picture or an article and this shift will be probably the result of the influence, the way TikTok affected the modern online video language.







