How the Use of AI and Machine Learning Benefits Law Firms

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

The job of attorneys and law firms is already changing in many ways thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The applications of legal automation have become more sophisticated, ranging from filtering enormous document review sets during litigation to extracting important terms from contracts in due diligence processes. Anecdotes and first-hand knowledge have been displaced as the main sources of information by data-driven knowledge. Lawyers have started automating the drafting of legal contracts and important steps in the negotiating process. The new technology requires careful project management while also assessing the uploaded materials.