How the eBay Homepage has Changed Over the Past 21 Years

We cover the biggest names in tech today and the amazing (and not so amazing) things they're doing.
eBay is a multinational e-commerce platform. It facilitates consumer to consumer and business to consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar.
It has operations in more than 23 countries. It is a free-to-use platform for buyers, but sellers pay a fee after a limited number of free listings. Today we will review the changes to the eBay homepage in the past 21 years and see how the website evolved over time.
In 2000, the website was not very well organized. Honestly, it was cluttered. The web design heavily relied on buttons.
The website was colorful but the overall schema was not pleasing to the eyes.
In 2001, the website stayed pretty much the same. A few changes included a visual division of the page and a refined search bar.
In 2002, the design looked much better due to the clear divisions and columns on the page. However, the design still had too much information.
In 2003, the overall design remained the same.
2004 was a significant change in the design elements of the website. The website removed the list of category-wise buttons and introduced a refined search.
In 2005, the design remained the same but the color scheme majorly involved shades of yellow.
In 2006, the space of the search bar decreased and again category-wise buttons were introduced on the homepage.
In 2007, the design remained the same.
In 2008, the overall design sense remained the same, however, it became more pleasing to the eyes. eBay focused more on increasing the member base which is reflected in the design as well.
Also, the website started featuring fewer images but made them more prominent.
In 2009, the design did not change.
In 2010, the design remained the same, however, eBay tried colorful texts instead of images to feature products. Honesty, it did not look good.
In 2011, eBay made major changes to the structure of the design. It introduced a compact version of the category list, which provided more space for a welcome, security guidance, and sign-in. The overall color scheme also changed to a grey tone.
In 2012, no major changes were made except a few colors here and there.
In 2013, eBay continued on creating a more refined design and optimized the community navigation bar.
In 2014, eBay optimized the category navigation panel and moved it to the top of the page. It also optimized buttons on other navigation panels. The rest of the design remained the same.
In 2015, the design was optimized to follow consumer behavior, however, the overall theme and design remained the same.
In 2016, the design remained the same, however, eBay played around with aesthetic elements to make it visually pleasing.
In 2017, eBay optimized the navigation panels. The overall design remained the same. However, eBay did start using images as banners and slideshows.
In 2018, the design remained the same, however, eBay kept changing elements according to consumer trends.
No changes were made in 2019.
No changes were made in 2020.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.