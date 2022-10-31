How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web

Too Long; Didn't Read

Decentralized networks attempt to lower the trust that users must place in one another and prevent them from exercising power or control over one another in ways that undermine network operation. DAO supporters argue it is the next step toward a decentralized future. DAOs have a flattened hierarchy, which means that everyone has a stake, and no individual owns or manages the whole enterprise, as a traditional CEO would. DAOs can be joined in various ways, the most common of which is through token ownership.