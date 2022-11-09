Can SoulBouned Tokens Be the Bedrock for a Decentralized Society?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Soul Bound Tokens (SBTs) are non-tradable tokens, awarded to a “Soul” unilaterally. The concept relies on ‘Souls”, which are entities to which SBTs are accrued. SBTs have the potential to act as very efficient social or commercial credit systems, with SBTs displaying educational credentials such as degrees, work history, and rental contracts. The end goal of these concepts is to create a Decentralised society where Souls and communities formed at the intersection of all the SBT holdings can create “plural network groups”.