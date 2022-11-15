How Startups Can Stay on Top of Their Cash Flow

Millions of Americans launch their own startups each year, with over 423,153 new business applicationsin April 2022 alone. Despite these high figures, only around 50% of these businesses actually survive the first 5 years. It’s therefore essential for startups to carefully manage their cash flow, with some key tips shared below. To run a business effectively, you will need to be able to clearly analyze your finances. Using software when possible, there are plenty of software packages on the market that can often do the job for you.

Millions of Americans launch their own startups each year, with over 423,153 new business applications in April 2022 alone.

However, despite these high figures, only around 50% of these businesses actually survive the first 5 years. It’s therefore essential for startups to carefully manage their cash flow, with some key tips shared below:

Regularly monitor your cash flow

Whilst it may seem obvious, it is essential to stay on top of your

cash flow by frequently monitoring your cash flow statements weekly or

monthly. This critical data will tell you how much is coming into your

business and how much is going out so it’s important to check that

you’re making more than you’re spending, and if not, how you can work to

rectify this.

To run a business effectively, you will need to be able to

clearly analyze your finances. That way if your cash flow statement is

poor, you can investigate this further. For instance, your sales may be

low or your products may be overpriced. Perhaps you could find a more

efficient way to receive payments or try new methods to maximize your

startup's revenue. Monitoring your cash flow will ensure you are keeping

an eye on your profits so that you are in a strong position to rethink

strategies if you need to.

Use software when possible

The cost to hire key team members such as an accountant can be

colossal for a startup. Luckily, there are plenty of software packages on the

market that can often do the job for you or help you cut back on your

payroll.

Xero, for instance, is an accounting software that has been used by

many small startups as business owners can easily manage their accounts

and generate reports. Better yet, because the information would be saved

in the cloud, founders can easily stay on top of their cash flow

wherever they are.

Stay on top of invoicing

Making sure you send invoices off as soon as your product or

service is delivered is extremely important for maintaining your cash

flow. You do not want to lose track of payments and risk losing any

money.

Creating an easy template that can be used for all invoices will

ensure a streamlined process and save you time. Just make sure that you

emphasize the amount owed and the due date to ensure that you get

efficient payments. You can also speed things up further by emailing

invoices rather than posting them.

Depending on your product, you could also consider asking for

deposits or partial payments on orders. Charging this way will enable

your company to generate enough funds to finance the materials or pay

the workers needed for the job.

Consider flexible working arrangements for your employees

If you are looking to reduce costs, then consider asking your

employees to work from home. With evidence that employees are just as if

not more productive working this way, you could save significant funds

without having a fancy office or an expensive coworking space.

Ben Swiery from consumer lending start-up Dime Alley commented on the

success of this work approach for his staff members explaining how “it

certainly, boosted employee satisfaction and helped them to maintain a

healthy work life balance.”

“Regular social events with your staff to keep the team motivated

would still cost significantly less than hiring an office space, so why

not try this or even part time working arrangements?” he continued.

Cut unnecessary expenditure

When analyzing your cash flow, check if there are any unnecessary

monthly, quarterly or annual expenses. For instance, maybe you could

save money on your bills by cutting back on utility costs through more

energy-efficient appliances, or you could cancel subscriptions or

services that you’re not really using or no longer need.

Another option to consider is trying to renegotiate the terms of

outstanding loans or leases you may have. This could be with

contractors, suppliers or distributors to name a few.

Making sure you always get the best value for money is also

important. Shop around to ensure you have secured a good deal at the

most competitive rate.

Sell unwanted items

Cashing in on assets is a sensible way of maintaining your cash flow.

For instance, you could sell equipment you no longer need or discount

old stock that is becoming obsolete. This could all help to generate

some fast cash and keep your company financially afloat.

Work out what you really need. For instance, you may have

some nice office art which ultimately will not help to grow your

business. Selling the paintings could help you preserve cash flow.

Lease equipment rather than purchasing it

Leasing business equipment can be a wise choice as alongside getting

access to the latest technology, you will avoid tying up cash. You can

also expense the lease costs on your business taxes.

Rather than overspending on new equipment, think wisely about

whether you actually need to own it or if it is unnecessary spending

that you could manage just as well by leasing it. Holding onto liquid

cash is a sensible option for maintaining cash flow.

There are also often finance deals for a range of supplies - usually with low

interest or if you are lucky no extra fees. Examples include computers,

laptops, printers or company phones.

Create strong relationships

Fostering good relationships can make a huge difference to staying on

top of your cash flow during the early days of a startup. For instance,

having a good rapport with a supplier may mean you can make payments

later than usual without risking any penalty fees, enabling you to keep

more cash in your account until you have made back the money. Likewise,

being on good terms with lenders could be really helpful if you ever

need to borrow money.

Conclusions

Staying on top of your cash flow will contribute towards your

startups’ prosperity. Being savvy and keeping organized will help you to

stay on track.

It will also stand you in good stead to be vigilant and realistic.

All it takes is a few smart choices and your company will be on the road

to success.