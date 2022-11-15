Search icon
    How Startups Can Stay on Top of Their Cash Flow
    #cashflow#cash-flow#business
    Millions of Americans launch their own startups each year, with over 423,153 new business applications in April 2022 alone.

    However, despite these high figures, only around 50% of these businesses actually survive the first 5 years. It’s therefore essential for startups to carefully manage their cash flow, with some key tips shared below:

    Regularly monitor your cash flow

    Whilst it may seem obvious, it is essential to stay on top of your
    cash flow by frequently monitoring your cash flow statements weekly or
    monthly. This critical data will tell you how much is coming into your
    business and how much is going out so it’s important to check that
    you’re making more than you’re spending, and if not, how you can work to
    rectify this.

    To run a business effectively, you will need to be able to
    clearly analyze your finances. That way if your cash flow statement is
    poor, you can investigate this further. For instance, your sales may be
    low or your products may be overpriced. Perhaps you could find a more
    efficient way to receive payments or try new methods to maximize your
    startup's revenue. Monitoring your cash flow will ensure you are keeping
    an eye on your profits so that you are in a strong position to rethink
    strategies if you need to.

    Use software when possible

    The cost to hire key team members such as an accountant can be
    colossal for a startup. Luckily, there are plenty of software packages on the
    market that can often do the job for you or help you cut back on your
    payroll.

    Xero, for instance, is an accounting software that has been used by
    many small startups as business owners can easily manage their accounts
    and generate reports. Better yet, because the information would be saved
    in the cloud, founders can easily stay on top of their cash flow
    wherever they are.

    Stay on top of invoicing

    Making sure you send invoices off as soon as your product or
    service is delivered is extremely important for maintaining your cash
    flow. You do not want to lose track of payments and risk losing any
    money.

    Creating an easy template that can be used for all invoices will
    ensure a streamlined process and save you time. Just make sure that you
    emphasize the amount owed and the due date to ensure that you get
    efficient payments. You can also speed things up further by emailing
    invoices rather than posting them.

    Depending on your product, you could also consider asking for
    deposits or partial payments on orders. Charging this way will enable
    your company to generate enough funds to finance the materials or pay
    the workers needed for the job.

    Consider flexible working arrangements for your employees

    If you are looking to reduce costs, then consider asking your
    employees to work from home. With evidence that employees are just as if
    not more productive working this way, you could save significant funds
    without having a fancy office or an expensive coworking space.

    Ben Swiery from consumer lending start-up Dime Alley commented on the
    success of this work approach for his staff members explaining how “it
    certainly, boosted employee satisfaction and helped them to maintain a
    healthy work life balance.”

    “Regular social events with your staff to keep the team motivated
    would still cost significantly less than hiring an office space, so why
    not try this or even part time working arrangements?” he continued.

    Cut unnecessary expenditure

    When analyzing your cash flow, check if there are any unnecessary
    monthly, quarterly or annual expenses. For instance, maybe you could
    save money on your bills by cutting back on utility costs through more
    energy-efficient appliances, or you could cancel subscriptions or
    services that you’re not really using or no longer need.

    Another option to consider is trying to renegotiate the terms of
    outstanding loans or leases you may have. This could be with
    contractors, suppliers or distributors to name a few.

    Making sure you always get the best value for money is also
    important. Shop around to ensure you have secured a good deal at the
    most competitive rate.

    Sell unwanted items

    Cashing in on assets is a sensible way of maintaining your cash flow.
    For instance, you could sell equipment you no longer need or discount
    old stock that is becoming obsolete. This could all help to generate
    some fast cash and keep your company financially afloat.

    Work out what you really need. For instance, you may have
    some nice office art which ultimately will not help to grow your
    business. Selling the paintings could help you preserve cash flow.

    Lease equipment rather than purchasing it

    Leasing business equipment can be a wise choice as alongside getting
    access to the latest technology, you will avoid tying up cash. You can
    also expense the lease costs on your business taxes.

    Rather than overspending on new equipment, think wisely about
    whether you actually need to own it or if it is unnecessary spending
    that you could manage just as well by leasing it. Holding onto liquid
    cash is a sensible option for maintaining cash flow.

    There are also often finance deals for a range of supplies - usually with low
    interest or if you are lucky no extra fees. Examples include computers,
    laptops, printers or company phones.

    Create strong relationships

    Fostering good relationships can make a huge difference to staying on
    top of your cash flow during the early days of a startup. For instance,
    having a good rapport with a supplier may mean you can make payments
    later than usual without risking any penalty fees, enabling you to keep
    more cash in your account until you have made back the money. Likewise,
    being on good terms with lenders could be really helpful if you ever
    need to borrow money.

    Conclusions

    Staying on top of your cash flow will contribute towards your
    startups’ prosperity. Being savvy and keeping organized will help you to
    stay on track.

    It will also stand you in good stead to be vigilant and realistic.
    All it takes is a few smart choices and your company will be on the road
    to success.

