How Social Media Can Help You Eat Healthily

Just about everyone who has tried to make radically healthier changes to their daily food consumption have realized that this is easier to accomplish with some kind of support system aside from your own will to succeed. It is a great help for people to cheer you on, support you, give you advice, or even criticize you on your way to better eating and overall health.

Sometimes, you just can’t trust yourself as you are prone to self-rationalization (you are the best person to convince yourself to do anything), and an external perspective can be very useful.

We live in an age that a community can be in touch with one another, regardless of where they are physically. Health and fitness communities span countries, or even continents; they can share recipes, compare notes, and keep tabs on each other’s progress.

Despite the widespread contagion of contaminated food, questionable chemical and genetic concoctions supposedly for human consumption, and strains of resistant bacteria, there has never been a better time in human history to sculpt the healthiest human beings ever to walk the planet.

It is because of the availability of massive information, along with the tools to acquire even more, as well as the ability to transmit this data all over the globe that we have no more excuses in creating the best manual to human health and wellness.

We don’t have to rely on static, low quality and outdated pictures on printed media; the Internet provides rich and updated audiovisuals to keep us educated and motivated to seek the best foods to consume. Along with great imagery and recipes, we’ll also be motivated and interactively connected with fellow healthy foodies as we make our way eating the right foods at the right amounts, and the right ways to prepare them.

Rich media cuts both ways, however. You will also be exposed to the culture of food that has caused this unhealthiness in humanity. The waste and wanton disregard for what you put in your own body is clear to see in the example below; the only takeaway we can garner from these is what not to do to food and our bodies.

Healthy eating is rooted on science, and science relies upon plenty of theories, experimentation, deliberation, analysis, and deduction. This will be difficult to do without other people working together and putting their brains and bodies into action to determine what’s good to eat and what isn’t. The cooperative efforts of various trained experts, as well as the public, who will be pretty much doing the testing, experimentation (on their own eating habits, no less), and finally offering feedback which the experts will use to further refine their theories.

It’s perfectly alright to get into debates and conversations about healthy eating , as this is the only way we will be able to crystallize the answers. Sometimes, it is the outliers with the unconventional ideas that offer groundbreaking insights on this, and we should always keep all well-thought out and tested ideas on the table for discussion.

Support and Motivation

Finally, there is the sense of community, that you are not alone in your quest to live a happy and healthy life. The struggle to eat right and get in shape can be harrowing, and many people fail numerous times before succeeding… and success isn’t even guaranteed.

It helps to get together with people in your area to have meetings, healthy cookouts, and group exercises. Getting people together in a specific area is easy (search by zip code, start Facebook groups , etc.), thanks to social media applications and tools, and most of them are free to use.

Together, with the use of tools like the internet and social media, can make ourselves, our families, our neighbors, and everyone else in the world live better lives. Isn’t this a lifelong quest worth doing? Keep eating healthily, and live live to the fullest!

Tags