New Story

How Ramadevi Nunna Engineered a Secure Cloud Transformation for a Leading Institution

by
bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

October 29th, 2025
featured image - How Ramadevi Nunna Engineered a Secure Cloud Transformation for a Leading Institution
    Speed
    Voice
Sanya Kapoor
← Previous

From Data Fragmentation to Billion-Dollar Insights: The Vision of Manish Ravindra Sharath

Up Next →

How Muruganandan Durai Raj Unified Isolated Systems for a Fortune 100 Manufacturer

About Author

Sanya Kapoor HackerNoon profile picture
Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

cloud#azure-cloud-architecture#financial-systems#ramadevi-nunna#secure-financial-workflows#enterprise-cloud-migration#devops-automation-in-finance#data-security-compliance#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories