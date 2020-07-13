How Pytch Is Helping Creatives Tell Their Story

@ mileshendrix Miles Hendrix Tech Blogger

The growth of social media has made the marketing world for creatives a much more competitive industry. With social media outlets such as Dribbble, Soundcloud, Bandcamp, Ello, Spotify, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Vevo, Pandora, mobile applications and email marketing tools, thousands of new creatives are battling to be heard on a daily basis, demanding for attention with hopes to cut through the noise. One of the traditional but most effective ways to cut through the noise is through press attention with write-ups on blogs, magazines, or newspapers that build brand awareness and boost credibility.

Meet Xavier Abraham, known for his marketing work and collaboration with major and indie labels, event companies such as Los Angeles based Brownies & Lemonade, and tech giants like Native Instruments, the serial entrepreneur and creative director helps creatives find and share their stories through the use of public relations and digital marketing.





Pytch members get instant access to pitching their work and story to the media, an extensive global media database featuring print and online magazines and trendsetting blogs, all hand-picked and tailored to their industry and brand. His recent venture aims to disrupt the publicity industry as the world’s first subscription based agency called Pytch , providing creatives a powerful PR software backed with a team of experts.Pytch members get instant access to pitching their work and story to the media, an extensive global media database featuring print and online magazines and trendsetting blogs, all hand-picked and tailored to their industry and brand.

Xavier Abraham shares 6 key insights about how creatives can build a powerful pitch to get attention from the media and tell their story.

1. Understand The Media Landscape

While social media is a great way to connect with your fans, blogs and magazines help share and shape your narrative to a global audience. While the journalism landscape has changed, a journalist brings the story to life, giving your audience a deeper dive into your narrative. While PR isn’t guaranteed, connecting with the right publication or blog could open doors.

2. Create A Solid Pitch & Narrative.

Editors and bloggers receive a constant barrage of new content and pitches coming in daily, it’s important to create an appealing narrative to compete properly. It is best to put thoughtful efforts toward constructing your story as this will impact your identity in your field. You will need to create a pitch that accurately portrays your brand and, possibly, list your major career accomplishments and/or notable collaborations.

3. Bio.

Creating a bio is a direct connection to your potential audience, delivering your story as a well-crafted narrative. When written and created correctly, a bio will provide the reader with a greater understanding of your artistry, painting a good picture of who you are as a creative.



Begin with some background like: Where are you from? How did you get your start? How do you describe your style? Think about your audience and make multiple versions for editors, bloggers, radio directors, profile pages, and your social media channels.



List your geographic location, influences, entry point, but make sure not to simply list your achievements in order to avoid making your bio come off as a dull read. If applicable, your bio should outline your noteworthy accomplishments, milestones, and interesting narratives relevant to your journey. Carefully constructing a thoughtful and evoking bio is crucial to a strong publicity campaign.

4. Subject Line:

While Subject Lines may seem like an insignificant part of your email, it is one of the very first impressions you’ll receive from your recipients. This is your golden ticket for standing out in a crowded inbox as your subject line should be catchy and memorable while also accurately reflecting your brand.

5. Know Your Audience

Do some research and make sure they cover your type of subject matter. Pitching to a platform that aligns with your brand will give you the best shot possible.

6. Follow-ups

Sending follow-ups via email is pivotal to ensure possible coverage with media. Often, writers are busy and may not have time to reply so persistence is key when securing features and placements. Be cordial and professional, always thanking them for their time. Usually two to three follow-ups several days or weeks apart is most effective. As long as you are cordial and polite you will not be viewed as a nuisance. If you don’t receive a response, simply move on and never take anything personally.

