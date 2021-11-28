Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Putting your Book on a Blockchain can Change your Career Overnight by@lucienlecarme

How Putting your Book on a Blockchain can Change your Career Overnight

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Web 3 is offering a tsunami of change for artists and writers. And we just got started. Ever thought of putting your book out there as an NFT? It's already done by some and it's changing the world of publishing as I finish writing this line. It's super exciting, even (or especially) when you only wrote your first page yet. I'll explain what stunning success some of these pioneer writers had, and how you can use these new technologies to boost your content creation all over the place. making good money.
image
Lucien Lecarme Hacker Noon profile picture

@lucienlecarme
Lucien Lecarme

Crypto Blogger. Founder of Spirit of Crypto pub on medium, +100k readers in 3 years. Ex Team member of ThreeFold

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Crypto MUST Crash for Crypto to Survive by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art

Tags

#blockchain#books#nft#content-creation#decentralization#writing#web3.0#decentralized-internet
Join Hacker Noon loading