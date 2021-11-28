How Putting your Book on a Blockchain can Change your Career Overnight

1,792 reads

Web 3 is offering a tsunami of change for artists and writers. And we just got started. Ever thought of putting your book out there as an NFT? It's already done by some and it's changing the world of publishing as I finish writing this line. It's super exciting, even (or especially) when you only wrote your first page yet. I'll explain what stunning success some of these pioneer writers had, and how you can use these new technologies to boost your content creation all over the place. making good money.