How PostgreSQL Aggregation Inspired Timescale Hyperfunctions’ Design

There are nearly three million active TimescaleDB databases running mission-critical time-series workloads across industries. Time-series data comes at you fast, sometimes generating millions of data points per second. Timescale is built with developer experience at our core, and we take great care to design our products and APIs to be developer-friendly. To ensure we stay focused on developer experience as we plan new features, we established a set of “design constraints” that guide our development decisions. In this post, I explain how these constraints led us to adopt two-step aggregation.
image
David Kohn

@davidkohn
David Kohn

Software engineer at Timescale. Former battery guy turned database guy. Enjoys teaching and pottery.

David Kohn
David Kohn. Software engineer at Timescale. Former battery guy turned database guy. Enjoys teaching and pottery.
Read my stories
