How One Bain Consultant’s Medical Debt Led Him to Become the Consultant For Aspiring Consultants 

In this episode David Smooke interviews Davis Nguyen, Founder of My Consulting Offer.  They discuss Davis's way into consulting, insights on social media marketing, and people’s motivations behind startups.
“I spent my money on just online courses. So I bought the best courses on YouTube ads, Facebook ads, Twitter ads, LinkedIn ads. What people spend, I imagine on alcohol and travelling, I've just spent on online courses.”
- Davis Nguyen
“ I know that maybe I am the person who gets us from zero to seven figures, which is there. But to go to eight figures and so forth in profit, that's either gonna by hiring a great team, training myself or just replacing myself eventually. Because I have no problem with that. It’s like how do we serve our customer base and how do we help people become better thinkers. And I'm biased because I work in management consulting, but I think that's one of the best training for anyone who wants to go down that road and they don't want to start a business, they are not like a side hustler or anything like that. And I want to make sure to continue that.”
- Davis Nguyen

