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How Non-business, Creative Skills and Experience Can Help With Leadership

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byAnton Trushin@atrushin

Tech leadership for 10+ years. ex-Wheely, now Houzz.

June 1st, 2023
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Anton Trushin

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Anton Trushin@atrushin

Tech leadership for 10+ years. ex-Wheely, now Houzz.

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management#management-and-leadership#experience#creative#leadership-skills#career-advice#management#leaders#business

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