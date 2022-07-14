How NFTs Can Be Used In Sports Talent Discovery

460 reads 0 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are an emerging technology within the blockchain space, and it seems like new use -cases are coming out every day. Today I am speaking with Marom Yvgi from LEAP and he tells us about how NFTs can be used in the sports talent discovery sector.

@ bensoncrypto Isaac Benson Blockchain technology is changing the world and I'm here to document it About @ bensoncrypto

Hello! Who are you, and what do you do?

Hey! My name is Marom Yvgi. I am an entrepreneur and a Blockchain Business Advisor based in Tel Aviv. I specialize in business development within the crypto sphere and am the founder of the video discovery platform Middle Block. In June this year, I joined the LEAP team as a VP of blockchain to ensure its successful engagement in the crypto market.

What's your backstory, and how did LEAP come about?

I come from a belief that viewers from around the world prefer the authenticity and reliability of the independent creator as opposed to the traditional news, culture, and leisure providers, especially when it comes to sports. When I first came across LEAP, I saw it as the link between these talented individuals, not necessarily athletes, and major firms and audiences. After meeting with LEAP CEO Omri Lachman, I saw how revolutionary the idea was. LEAP is not just another Play2Earn App with NFTs.

It is offering a new definition of talent, one who probably won’t play in professional sports leagues, but rather one who strives for a secondary route to stardom via becoming a digital talent. And new, decentralized economic models enabled by blockchain technologies make it, not only possible but accessible to all. I joined LEAP to make it happen.

Describe the process of launching or preparing to launch LEAP.

I won’t go into details before the platform is actually launched, but just imagine you are preparing to start the new new era for all the young athletes worldwide. It’s definitely very exciting and challenging at the same time because we need not just test the technical side of the app, but create the blockchain-driven in-game economy, build the shadow token mechanism to allow talents to benefit from the App without directly interacting with the cryptoworld, and many more processes that we are running simultaneously. Being on the frontier of building this unique next-generation platform for talents is a fulfilling mission for me.

Take us through your daily process of what it is that you do.

Besides the daily challenges, my work at this stage mainly concerns everything around LEAP’s token generation event, such as working with legal consultants, blockchain\smart contract developers, exchanges, market makers, contract auditors, etc. In addition, I am also using my connections and skill as a BizDev to build relevant B2B collaboration in the crypto sphere.

What has worked to attract and retain users or customers?

The key to successful retention efforts lies in understanding what people want and what keeps them entertained. LEAP is built by sports enthusiasts for sports enthusiasts, for those who love competition, fun, and a gamified experience, as well as those who enjoy discovering, living, and breathing sports. LEAP offers a full emotional journey. Unlike games with fictional characters, LEAP's Talents are all real-life individuals.

These individuals are leveling up in their playing abilities, encouraged by fans and other users voting on their skills. These talents want to improve and succeed to get their NFTs minted based on their Karma and Stamina scores. They want to get the in-game tokens, backed by real crypto-assets, which they can use in the LEAP Meta-Market to purchase real-world products and services to improve their athletic development. All of these keep them coming back to the platform for more.

Why did you choose to focus on Blockchain tech for LEAP?

Leveraging the full capabilities of blockchain technology allows LEAP to provide the foundational layer where the next generation of athletes and their fans will come and grow together. By utilizing new Web3 capabilities such as Play-to-Earn (P2E), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Utility Tokens, a new wave of social media channels, and LEAP’s proprietary Ranking & Discovery Engine, we at LEAP are trailblazing new ways for players, talent seekers, fans, and others to interact in the entertaining and lucrative sporting world.

How are you doing today, and what does the future look like? Let's talk numbers!

I truly believe in the potential and the utility of LEAP's product, and I’m delighted to be part of this revolutionary project. We are in the pre-alpha stage, building an early-adopters community to bring them on board when the platform is released.

Together with our international partners in Mexico, Israel, Spain, and Africa, and with access to millions of sports enthusiasts worldwide, we are preparing to offer the world a new sports economy powered by Web3 and the possibilities it enables through P2E, NFTs, the metaverse, and more.

Regarding the future, we don't have a crystal ball, but some things are obvious—despite the current turbulence, blockchain technology is a definitive part of the future. And LEAP is going to be a part of it by allowing a smooth onboarding of "newcomers" into Web 3 without any of the technological barriers that usually come with embarking on a new technological space.

As a result, we will see an increase in non-native crypto users joining the platform, willing to contribute and participate in LEAP's economy in the long run. Furthermore, LEAP's welcoming and fun environment, together with the shared goals of both talents and talent seekers, makes LEAP a platform that looks to keep its users in the ecosystem for years to come.

Through launching LEAP, what is something you have learned that surprised you?

The thing that surprised me the most is how such a big problem, like the one LEAP is trying to solve, didn't have a solution until today. The core of the problem is that the sports industry, mainly because of its centralized nature, is missing a lot of a "raw material," called talent. Many ventures were trying to approach it from the angle of talent discovery through online scouting platforms and apps. They facilitated the process but didn't offer a real solution, leaving 99% of talents untapped.

That's why we started to look for a way for a talent of any age and from any background to thrive with his, or her, skillset. We approach the definition of talent from a completely different perspective, striving to create a new generation of sportsmen and sportswomen who will lead their unique paths and career through Web 3.0. In LEAP, we are democratizing the space by ensuring that every person engaged in sports activities has an equal shot to introduce themselves and start building a journey.

Mistakes were made. What were they and what did you do?

It’s not a mistake but rather a wish. It could be great to go one year back and launch LEAP then enjoying the 2021 bull market could help LEAP grow faster.

What have been the most influential things in your life that affected your project? This can include books, podcasts, or people?

I'm not sure if it's the most influential, but this has definitely affected me. The COVID-19 pandemic influenced the way people work and socialize today, including in sports. And that's why one of the missions of LEAP as a sports talent discovery platform is to help talents, fans, and talent seekers connect in a fun new way.

Do you have any advice for other creators, entrepreneurs, or developers who want to get started or are just beginning?

My best advice is to always work and create for something you believe in. There is nothing better than spending time on something that will achieve life-changing results.

Where do you see the blockchain, cryptocurrency, P2E, and decentralization space going in the next 5 to 10 years?

2021 proved to us that blockchain and crypto are here to stay and the industry will grow. It’s only a matter of time.

As a big believer in blockchain technology and as a gamer, I am confident that Blockchain will revolutionize the way gamers play in the future. Even ten years ago, gamers used to trade in-game assets for real money. Blockchain can make this way more accessible and efficient.

Where can we go to learn more?

You can visit our website: https://www.playleap.io/

Or check a short video to see how the platform will look like from inside: https://youtu.be/OecSl6FMFYM









0

