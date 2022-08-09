How Mutant Musks Are Taking Over NFT Gaming

The mint date for the Mutant Musks NFTs is on the 30th of July. The price to mint an NFT will be 0.1 ETH (around $150 USD) This is an investment that is expected to triple or even quadruple in value. Its metaverse game is in full development, and the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. Each individual NFT is a playable character within the game, so this is not something you want to miss out on.

Since they stole the limelight, NFTs have continued attracting public attention with new projects. This has made the marketplace extremely competitive, but it has not stopped Mutant Musks from cementing its place. Mutant Musks are a blue-chip NFT project, building a solid community of gamers and NFT lovers.





There are over 120K mutants on Twitter and more than 80,000 on Discord , a community that Mutant Musks has managed to grow within the last six months. Their unique strategy, experience, and skills help the project stand out from the competition and give the team the necessary resources to reach their goals.





The team behind Mutant Musks has an extensive background in business, finance, and crypto. They have over 22 years of combined experience in the crypto industry as traders and investors. The three mutant founders of Mutant Musks have spearheaded different crypto projects and developed working products in the ecosystem.





Unlike most projects, Mutant Musks is also one of the first NFTs to provide an intergalactic shooter experience. This unique collection of 10,000 NFTs is taking gamers into the metaverse and creating room for more opportunities as it provides a solution to the problems in the NFT and gaming spaces.





The mint date for the Mutant Musks NFTs is on the 30th of July. The price to mint an NFT will be 0.1 ETH (around USD 150). With the gaming industry experiencing rapid growth, this is also an investment that is expected to triple or even quadruple in value.





Mutant Musks has created a metaverse game aiming to deliver a new meaning to the word metaverse. They aim to redefine competitive gaming and change the NFT space as they take their holders on a trip around Mars.





The team says their goal is to bring gamers and NFT enthusiasts together as they lead the gaming industry into the Web3 space. According to them, this will create more opportunities for players and change how people connect and interact while gaming online. Mutant Musks is giving people the opportunity to monetize their gaming skills and passions.





They are also working to build a safer and more secure NFT marketplace. Being one of the first NFT projects focused on competitive gaming.





Mutant Musks are developing a system to help the holders make the best out of this experience. They are bringing together an online community of gamers and NFT lovers and creating much safer and more secure NFT and crypto marketplaces free from scammers and hackers.





As the NFT marketplace continues to grow and more people join the space, so does their audience and follower count. Their roadmap and approach to the metaverse and NFTs make it a blue-chip project with different players showing interest in it.





Mutant Musks is already working on its deliverables. Its metaverse game is in full development, and the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. Each individual NFT will be a playable character within the game, so this is not something you want to miss out on.