How Many Oscars Does Will Smith Have? Answering All of Your Oscar-Related Questions

How Many Oscars Does Leonardo DiCaprio Have? One

Plenty of great actors have never won or even been nominated for an Oscar. Famously, Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated several times but always ended up coming short. His first nomination was for Best Supporting Actor in 1994 for his role in the film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. According to the database, he has been nominated 5 times for Best Actor since then.



Two of those nominations came from starring in Martin Scorsese films (The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street). But it wasn’t until 2016 that DiCaprio wonhis first Oscar for Best Actor, the only time he has won thus far. His portrayal of Hugh Glass in The Revenant was what finally got him the win.



More recently, he was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

How Many Oscars Does Will Smith Have? One

Regardless of the winners, losers, and snubs that happened in the 94th Academy Awards, the topic that had everyone talking was when Will Smith got up on stage and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. So, it’s not surprising that people are googling questions about Will Smith and the Oscars. What people are curious about is how many Oscar wins Will Smith has.



The answer is one. On the same night that he slapped Chris Rock, he wonthe Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the film King Richard. Throughout his career, Smith has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role a total of three times; according to the database.



The first time was in 2002, for his portrayal of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in the film Ali. He would earn a second nomination 5 years later when he portrayed Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness.

How Many Oscars Does Denzel Washington Have? Two

Speaking of the 94th Academy Awards, someone who was also nominated for Best Actor was Denzel Washington. He was nominated for playing Lord Macbeth in the film The Tragedy of Macbeth. Washington might not have won that night, but the actor has won before. Twice, in fact.





The first time was in 1990 when he won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Private Trip in the film Glory. The second time would be for Best Actor, and it wouldn’t happen until 2002. Washington wonthe award for playing the character of Detective Alonzo in Training Day.



Besides winning a lot, Washington has also been nominated a lot. The database states that the actor has been nominated a total of nine times for his acting work. Fences, a movie that he directed and was a producer on, was also nominated for Best Picture in 2017.

How Many Oscars Does Anthony Hopkins Have? Two

Anthony Hopkins has been acting for decades, and in that time, he has racked up a few nominations and wins. His first-ever nomination was for Best Actor, and he won. It was for his role as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, one of the most famous performances of his career. Nearly 30 years later, Hopkins would once again winthe Best Actor award. This time for his performance as Anthony in The Father.



In between the time of his two wins, he was nominated twice for Best Actor and twice for Best Supporting Actor. An interesting fact is that two of his nominations come from portraying two different American presidents. He played President Richard Nixon in Nixon, and he played former President John Quincy Adams in Amistad. The database shows that, in total, Hopkins has been nominated 6 times.

How Many Oscars Does Meryl Streep? Three

There are only a few people that are tied with Meryl Streep when it comes to wins in the acting categories, and there’s only one actor that has more than her. Streep has done what so many actors dream about doing, win an Oscar multiple times.





The first time she won was in 1980 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance as Joanna Kramer in the film Kramer vs. Kramer. Only three years later, she would earn her first win in the Best Actress category. This time for her role as Sophie in Sophie’s Choice. Her third wincame over 30 years later when she portrayed Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.



On top of that, Streep’s impressive Oscar resume doesn’t end there. No other person has more acting nominations than her; she has been nominated 21 times .

