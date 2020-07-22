"Hacker Noon Authors are Like Gods," and Other Fun Reactions to Noonies Noms Opening

On July 13 2020, Hacker Noon opened public nominations for the second annual Noonies awards, dedicated to recognizing the best people and products in the tech industry.

PUBLIC NOONIES NOMINATIONS ARE OPEN UNTIL 13 August, 2020. Anybody can nominate anybody for one of Hacker Noon's highly prestigious and very serious 212 awards across the categories of tech, decentralization, dev, future heroes, or #backtotheinternet — go here now to nominate your best of 2020's tech industry today!

Without further ado, here are our top FIVE picks of the best online reactions to Hacker Noon's Noonies nominations announcements so far!

1. "I never celebrate my contributions to Forbes, but I feel like I win a Geek Nobel Prize every time Hacker Noon hits me up!" - Alyze Sam

Alyze Sam sharing her proudness and excitement for being nominated twice - both in "Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TRADING" and "Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WOMEN IN TECH" awards.

2. Thank you note from Zoe Chew

Zoe Chew, a nominee in 6 categories (!), celebrates her nomination with heartwarming thank you letter to all the "kind souls, kind readers, kind makers and kind writers".

Add your own nominations to Zoe's long list of possible awards, including of Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year in Product Design, App Development, Product Management or Mobile Apps!

3. Nibu Praju's First Time

Nibu Praju's nomination for "Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SMART CONTRACTS" award is also the first time he's been nominated for an award, ever. We are rooting for you, Liam!

4. "What a way to enter the weekend." by Ivan Rodriguez

Ivan Rodriguez of Geek on Records likes getting good news on Fridays, and we're glad we could deliver with his "Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MICROSERVICES" nomination!

5. Last, but certainly not least: "Hacker Noon authors are like Gods to me."

Public Nominations for Hacker Noon's annual #Noonies are open until August 13th, 2020.

NOMINATE SOMEONE IN THE WORLD'S MOST COMMUNITY-CENTRED TECH AWARDS TODAY: noonies.tech 🚀





