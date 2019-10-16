How IoT Solutions Helps in Healthcare Industry

Ever since technology was introduced into the business world, there has been a massive change in the fortunes of business sectors. So much so, that every established business sectors and upcoming sector, look to technology to either scale them up or maintain equilibrium, or in case of emerging companies, give them that initial push so that they can get

to the autopilot mode.

One Industrial sector that plays a huge role, in helping the economic growth of any country, and creates a difference, is the Healthcare sector. The Healthcare sector is often considered to be the most vital sector and equally complicated too, more so as it involves giving the right medical attention to the needy at the right time.

The pre-internet area would see a huge process attached to every activity, involved in following a medical procedure, but ever since, technology took over, there has been a sea of change. One such huge contribution from technology towards the improvement of the healthcare system is the introduction of IoT in Healthcare.

IoT in Healthcare

The Internet of Things or just IoT, as it is more prominently known as across the world, has been nothing short of a phenomenon and revelation, right since it was introduced. With IoT bringing along a host of very attractive features like connectivity, safety, integration, analysis, Endpoint management as the most important being, the use of Artificial Intelligence , it was only a matter of time that Industries got attracted to this super technology, which changed their fortunes altogether.

Now, with IoT in Healthcare, there has been a major shift in the way complex procedures have been simplified to the advantage of both, the patients as well as healthcare service providers.

What is it in IoT that Healthcare looks much more advanced and organized now?

Let’s take a closer look.

Significance of IoT in the Healthcare Industry

Before the introduction of IoT, the healthcare industry continued to face challenges with respect to setting up a responsive and professional system.

Especially, with aging being a natural process, access to the right medical care at the right time for senior citizens, was always going to be a challenge, if not impossible. Though technology can’t bridge the gap completely, it could do wonders to make the process faster and easier and relieve the patients from the all-important stress factor, which is one of the main causes for chronic diseases to increase.

The influence of IoT in healthcare has just about managed to achieve that.

Areas Under the Healthcare System Where IoT Can Be useful

Quick Access to Doctors

The erstwhile medical system was full of complexities, especially when it was concerning the basic minimum facility for patients in need; the access to the right doctor at the right moment. Even though this was achieved, for every variation in the patient’s health condition, it involved either the patient to travel to the doctor, against all odds or the doctor having to come and see the patient at his place of residence.

But with technology in the form of IoT being introduced into the healthcare system, lot of these issues have been more or less sorted out.

Doctor these days are at a huge advantage at being able to remotely monitor the heath of a patient, from wherever they are and recommend the right quality treatment, without loss of time.

More importantly, it has been able to help reduce travel cost for both as well as creating a continued engagement amongst both of them at all times.

1. The Patient’s Perspective

IoT in healthcare has served as a big plus point for patients too as with attractive and creative, IoT devices, in the form of warbles, can now help them to know the status of their health. Especially, elderly patients are at an advantage, because it can help them track their health conditions, with the use of wearable like BP and Heart rate monitoring cuffs and Diabetes monitoring equipment.

These devices are tuned in a way to keep the patient alert on any variations in their health condition.

2. The Healthcare Centre’s Perspective:

The Healthcare Centre or Hospitals could be equally, big beneficiaries, by implementing IoT in their healthcare system. In addition to monitoring patient’s health condition, IoT enabled devices with sensors, can help track the availability of critical hospital equipment and SOS equipment like wheel chairs, stretchers, nebulizers, oxygen cylinders etc.

So that they are readily available at all times to help patients in extreme emergencies like cardiac failure, serious accidents and other critical conditions.

3. The Health Insurance Perspective

One of the very important activities which complete a professional healthcare system is health insurance. With every medical treatment attaining very high costs, a well-organized health insurance is of paramount importance. Health insurance companies can also leverage of the advantages of IoT.

A more professional approach and system can be set up to process claims, thereby helping the companies to improve the trust factor with customers. This way, even fraud claims can be detected and action can be taken.

Major Takeaways by Using IoT in Healthcare

1. Quick reporting and Monitoring

IOT devices help in monitoring health care situations in real time. These devices, when connected to your smartphone, help transmitting real time data, which can be accessed by the physicians immediately, especially during extreme emergencies and they can decide on immediate medical treatment.

The critical data can include BP and Sugar levels, oxygen levels and ECG readings.

2. Cost Savings

Excessive travel. To and from, for either patients or doctors could be greatly reduced, resulting in cost savings as IoT devices can help in real time patient monitoring.

3. Flawless Communication Exchange

Transmission of medical data from one physician to another is extremely vital, when it comes to inter departmental consultations.

With IoT devices, these communications can be streamlined, resulting in authentic data being transferred and received in between physicians and thereby improving medical service.

4. Faster Disease Diagnosis

IoT in healthcare is a major step forward which has facilitated continuous patient monitoring and real time data, which helps in diagnosing diseases at an early stage.

5. Data sorting

This is a very important activity which IoT can perform. A large amount of data which gets transferred is usually to retrieve at the critical moment when it is required.

IoT devices can help sort out data as per the categories required so that it can be accessed by the relevant physician.

6. Drugs Management

Another critical area involved with the healthcare industry Management of drugs and medical equipment.

With sensors which could be attached to IoT devices, these can be easily monitored, especially, medical equipment

7. Error Reduction

IoT in Healthcare not only helps in efficient patient administration but also can prevent fraudulent data from being transmitted, thereby helping establish an efficient and fool proof healthcare system.

Conclusion

IoT in Healthcare is one of the best things to have happened to the sector in recent times. Technology accompanying IoT, has transferred the beliefs of common man on the Healthcare sector, and made it more assuring.

With every related activity in the healthcare sector being benefited, IoT applications are a sure hit amongst patients, families, physicians, hospitals and insurance companies.



Implementing fool proof security measures is crucial. IoT explores new dimensions of patient care through real-time health monitoring and access to patients’ health data.

Hence, adapting to this supreme gift from technology would prove to be the differentiator in the increasingly connected world.

