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How I Scaled a Legacy Node.js App to Handle 40k+ Long-Lived WebSocket Connections

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byKelechi Onyekwere@khelechy

I believe I am a semi-cracked engineer.

October 14th, 2025
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Kelechi Onyekwere@khelechy

I believe I am a semi-cracked engineer.

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TOPICS

programming#nodejs#websocket#redis#pubsub#distributed-systems#websocket-scalability#sticky-sessions#socket.io-optimization

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