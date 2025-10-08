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Kelechi Onyekwere

@khelechy

I believe I am a semi-cracked engineer.

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Kelechi Onyekwere

I am a Software Engineer and an Independent Researcher with 6+ years of experience building quality products following industry standards, with a resilient and fault tolerant architecture. I am passionate about distributed systems, open source, financial solutions and blockchain. I have solid industry experience building fintech solutions like POS card transactions processors, ATM transaction switching and routing processors, Agency Banking and Core Banking applications, Funds Transfer Solutions, Payment Gateways, Wallets , Developers tools, Decentralized Identity and solutions leveraging Hyperledger Frameworks.

Interested Topics

peer-to-peerdecentralizationscalabilitydistributed-systemspeer-to-peer-applicationsoperational-p2p-systemp2p-system-architecturebuild-a-p2p-system
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