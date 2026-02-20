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How I Productized Legal Advice Into a Scalable Marketplace

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byValery Meshkov@meshkov

IT entrepreneur and the founder of Pravoved.ru and Jinn

February 20th, 2026
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Valery Meshkov

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Valery Meshkov@meshkov

IT entrepreneur and the founder of Pravoved.ru and Jinn

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business#business-strategy#business-growth#ai#law#legaltech#business#online-business#founder-stories

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