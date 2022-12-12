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How I Overcame Imposter Syndrome While at Meta

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byLior Neu-ner@liorn

Ex-engineering @ Meta. Building RemoteRocketship.com

December 12th, 2022
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Lior Neu-ner@liorn

Ex-engineering @ Meta. Building RemoteRocketship.com

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life-hacking#career-advice#imposter-syndrome#tech-careers#personal-growth#personal-development#team-collaboration#meta#programming-top-story

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