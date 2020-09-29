How I Hacked a Gitlab Integration with Fastlane for Android

So far, I have enjoyed using Fastlane as a CI tool for deployment of APKs on my Android projects. This post is just to build on what my friend Roger wrote about on his detailed 3 part series “Automating the Android Build and Release Process using Fastlane”.

I remember spending hours of research trying to find a config.yml file that would work easily for Gitlab specifically.

# Begin by defining the image to be used, this is what I found as the latest version to work well for Android in 2019/2020 image: openjdk:8-jdk variables: ANDROID_COMPILE_SDK: "28" ANDROID_BUILD_TOOLS: "28.0.2" ANDROID_SDK_TOOLS: "4333796" # PLEASE EDIT THIS PART TO MATCH YOUR PROJECT FOLDER NAME before_script: - cd <<INSERT THE NAME OF YOUR PROJECT FOLDER>>; - chmod +x ./gradlew - apt-get --quiet update --yes - apt-get --quiet install --yes wget tar unzip lib32stdc++6 lib32z1 ruby-full build-essential g++ - wget --quiet --output-document=android-sdk.zip https://dl.google.com/android/repository/sdk-tools-linux-${ANDROID_SDK_TOOLS}.zip - unzip -d android-sdk-linux android-sdk.zip - echo y | android-sdk-linux/tools/bin/sdkmanager "platforms;android-${ANDROID_COMPILE_SDK}" >/dev/null - echo y | android-sdk-linux/tools/bin/sdkmanager "platform-tools" >/dev/null - echo y | android-sdk-linux/tools/bin/sdkmanager "build-tools;${ANDROID_BUILD_TOOLS}" >/dev/null - export ANDROID_HOME=$PWD/android-sdk-linux - export PATH=$PATH:$PWD/android-sdk-linux/platform-tools/ # This is important to temporarily disable checking for EPIPE error and use yes to accept all licenses - set +o pipefail - yes | android-sdk-linux/tools/bin/sdkmanager --licenses - set -o pipefail # This step installs Fastlane - gem install bundler - bundle install # This step specifies the stages to be executed when the script is running. For this example, I used only one stage. # You can have more than one stage listed here. stages: - build # This step defines where the release apk is uploaded to on Google Play Store. # In this example, it's uploaded to the Beta track/phase when the pipeline in my master branch (on Gitlab) runs successfully. assembleRelease: stage: build only: - master script: - ./gradlew assembleRelease - bundle exec fastlane beta artifacts: paths: - app/build/outputs/

Here’s a config that can work for you if you are going to integrate Fastlane with Gitlab. I put in short comments to guide you as you set up but you can always reach out in case you get stuck.

Main Reference:

https://proandroiddev.com/automating-the-android-build-and-release-process-using-fastlane-part-3-9357414688a2

