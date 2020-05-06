How I Force Myself to Work

out this video: No one seems to be immune to procrastinating, myself included. Somepeople get drawn into social media, for others it's YouTube or ProductHunt . I, however, tend to lose whole days on Wikipedia anddevelopment communities. Everyone has their poison. If you really areone of these odd people who don't know what procrastination is, checkout this video:

Hard cut: "/etc/hosts" and "127.0.0.1"

habits got the best of me. For a while I've used custom entries in my hosts fileredirecting some DNS requests to my local machine to die there. It'shard 404 to remind myself that I got distracted again and broke theflow. This worked well, but occasionally I had to find a solution to acoding issue and had to switch particular sites off. It became a habitof switching off the whole list as it was easier. And that is where oldhabits got the best of me.

Breaking Procrastination using a browser extension

There are numerous browser extensions aiming to help victims of their habits like myself with their problem. Most of these didn't win me over as they either limited my browser too much or were simply not thought through enough.



included in my block list. I had to break the timer or exclude the site

manually. The deprocrastination.co extension did a much better job here. I loved the ability to control access to certain sites and have dedicated blocks of effort. It worked well until the point I simply had to use one of the sites that wereincluded in my block list. I had to break the timer or exclude the sitemanually.

Another little annoyance was that YouTube, my source of background music, was usually running. It wasn't affected by the extension as long as I didn't switch to the tab accidentally. My habit of jumping around my browser tabs using keyboard shortcuts got me into trouble regularly.

Managing "/etc/hosts" version 2

/etc/hosts -file better: As a regular reader of Mattias Geniar's Newsletter cron.weekly , I've recently discovered a neat command-line tool to manage your-file better: hostctl ! It allows you to pre-define sets of host entries and to switch them on and off using commands:

# This will enable the blocks for mails by redirecting each domain to localhost. hostctl enable nomail; # This will disable the block and allow me to connect again. hostctl disable nomail; # Alternatively, you can use the toggle command: hostctl toggle nomail; # Note: I've actually got aliases for both. Simply add it to your ~/.bash_aliases

I've added some five sets to my hosts file. The sets are grouped by topics, for example:

In addition, I've added another bash alias called "work". It enables all block profiles at once and makes sure I keep working.

sleep 120; work to keep myself from going down some rabbit hole. If I really need to access a site, I switch off the block for the set using an alias (for example "mail") and run ato keep myself from going down some rabbit hole.

Too technical for you?

If this approach is too technical for you, you might want to check out the extension mentioned above. It's a great solution if hostctl is too technical and kept me on track for a long time.

If this post or the video on top helped you to procrastinate it might be time to try either the extension or hostctl. Give it a try!

