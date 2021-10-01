Search icon
How I Earned $20 Worth of SAND with Just a Simple Design  by@apriljlogronio

How I Earned $20 Worth of SAND with Just a Simple Design

The Sandbox is a gaming-metaverse community for creators building assets for games. Artists are encouraged to create a design by simply building blocks until they can make a model with a minimum of 64 voxels per asset. Artists will create an asset through VoxEdit or using other software to build voxel-styled content. After you constructed your model, you can submit it through the link posted on the Sandbox Philippines page and wait for their update.
image
