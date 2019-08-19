Blockchain Technology and Emerging Decentralized Gaming Systems

Blockchain technology arrived with many blessings and promises for almost every industry on the surface of the earth. In this article, we’ll be looking at its application in the gaming industry and how ambitious players like DAO.Casino are making a mark in the emerging industry.

New decentralized technologies, game developers have found themselves a thriving ecosystem to build upon. Blockchain enables a protocol that allows developers to create decentralized games for users across all industries, particularly in the underserved gambling industry.

Why decentralized gaming platforms are needed and how

they affect developers and gamers ?

Decentralization is a big game-changer in the industry as it

brings much-needed freedom and security to a traditional closed-door system.

Freedom in the sense that there is a high level of transparency, and

individuals can participate in a permissionless environment. Freedom to easily participate in the ecosystem as a developer or gamer. Freedom to collaborate, learn, earn, and have fun in this new and exciting industry - and this is the solution DAO.Casino is bringing to the industry.

The Journey So Far

In June, DAO.Casino’sTestNet 1.0 was launched. The idea was to provide public access to the platform’s beta version. This allowed developers to get a feel of the platform’s update at the time. It was also a strategic move to get feedback from the blockchain gaming community.

TestNet

1.0 was marked by several new and/or improved features. For instance, the update brought with it RANDPA, which is a consensus algorithm that finalizes transactions in a matter of seconds.

This was and remains essential in the gaming ecosystem where speed is non-negotiable. Also, TestNet 1.0 (available here ) made it possible for users to access their transaction information easily and quickly.

Committed to the continuous improvement of their product, TestNet 2.0 was released on August 1st, 2019. The dynamic validator system is easily the most noticeable feature of this version of the platform’s newest update. In simple terms, anyone can now join the DAO.Casino blockchain as either a validator or a delegator, and even earn test tokens as a reward for participation.

Another feature which marked TestNet 2.0 is the validator voting using a dedicated staking resource. Again, it is now possible to sponsor transactions made by other users. What this means is simple: organization, employers or benefactors can easily cover the cost of transactions made by their employees or beneficiaries even when these people do not have any initial tokens deposited on the blockchain.

All of these updates are aimed at making users familiar with how this particular blockchain works as the brains behind DAO.Casino prepares for the launch of MainNet in the future. The creators of this platform seem to be very interested in promoting ease of use, freedom, and speed in the decentralized gaming industry. It is expected that these will support on-the-job workshop where both studios and independent developers, as well as professionals and amateurs; can collaborate to achieve their respective dreams.

In the words of Ilya Tarutov, CEO of DAO.Casino “We cannot wait to see our

product helping developers unleash their creative and entrepreneurial talents and apply those to one of the most groundbreaking technologies of the XXI century.” He is also quoted saying “I am sure that the products

we’re developing will transform the online gambling into a fair and transparent industry for all of the involved parties: casino operators, developers, and affiliate marketers.“

It is fair to note that DAO.Casino disrupted the online wagering industry in 2017 when they started the development of a protocol based on Ethereum blockchain technology. This protocol ensures the automation of transactions and facilitates interactions between all the industry participants: casino operators, game developers, and affiliate marketers.

Again, it appears the brains behind this project are by no means interested in resting on their laurels as is often the case in the technology startup sphere. For instance, DAO.Casino created a performance testing protocol called TestNet some time ago.



performance tests to ensure that quality remains at the premium level and still maintaining an impeccable level of reliability. The creators of the platform reveal that for their The idea (which proves to be mostly successful) is to periodically conductperformance tests to ensure that quality remains at the premium level and still maintaining an impeccable level of reliability. The creators of the platform reveal that for their first performance test , they simulated real-life transactions distributed among full-nodes.

Prospects

First, DAO.Casino’s own native token launched with some initial supply of 167,270,821 BET. And here’s an idea of the tokenomics.



to become validators. In summary, DAO.Casino has network nodes that create new blocks on the chain, and these nodes are called validators. Of course, anyone who holds a token in the blockchain (a delegator) can vote for validators. People who get the most votes (which must be anything between 21 and 100) getto become validators.

Now the prospects are interesting for both DAO.Casino and blockchain gaming sphere as a whole. It would seem that the makers of this project are pretty much open to constructive criticism and feedback. The release of the project’s source code is a part testament to that fact. The next big thing from the blockchain is MainNet. But until it becomes a reality, it’s all about TestNet 2.0.

