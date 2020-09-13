How I Built a Simple Game via Ruby on Rails and Javascript

A few months ago, I had the idea to build a simple game that functions something like this.

Above, An early, rough concept for the Food or Foe emoji game

The game mechanics changed in the early stages of building it in Ruby on Rails (Rails) and Javascript. One feature, I knew I wanted, was to be able to add a player's name and their score to the leaderboard at the end of a game.

Since a

User

Games

Game

User

User

Game

User

has_manyI wanted to be able to create a newinstance at the same time as ainstance. If awith the given name already exists, create theand associate it with that

Oh and this had to happen without reloading the page.

Was it possible?

Yes!

At first, I was overthinking how it might work on the frontend. Then, a classmate pointed out, that the creation of the

User

Game

andcould be handled on the backend, since the two were associated.

For this to happen, I need two pieces of data

The player’s name from the form input and their score

I could query the Document Object Model (DOM) for the input field with

this.nameInput = document.querySelector("#name")

.value

const body = { score : this .score.innerText, name : this .nameInput.value, }

and access it’s value with. The score was being rendered on the frontend so I could access it in a similar fashion.

Formatted as an object, I could pass it into the

createGame()

GamesAdapters.js

createGame(body) { return fetch( this .baseURL, { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify(body) }) .then( res => res.json()) }

fetch request in

Did I mention the page shouldn't reload either?

Luckily, that could be solved by including

e.preventDefault()

createGame()

createGame(e) { console .log( "Saving the game..." ) e.preventDefault() const body = { score : this .score.innerText, name : this .nameInput.value, } this .adapter.createGame(body) }

Rendering the New Score

within thefunction that is triggered by the form submission button.

The POST

fetch()

#<Game id: 85, user_id: 1, score: 37, created_at: "2020-02-24 00:25:42", updated_at: "2020-02-24 00:25:42">

request created a new record and returns the record object, which looks something like this.

Oh no.

I see a user_id. Within Rails. It's possible to get a Users name from their ID, but is there a way to access it on the front end without a page reload?

There is, but it would require a page reload, which we want to avoid for this project. But, we can fake it on the frontend UI by pulling the name from the input field and displaying that. Let's add a

.then

createGame(e)

createGame(e) { console .log( "Saving the game..." ) e.preventDefault() const body = { score : this .score.innerText, name : this .nameInput.value, } this .adapter.createGame(body) .then( game => { let gameObject = `<li> ${game.score} - ${ this .nameInput.value} </li>` this .leaderboard.innerHTML += gameObject this .nameInput.value = "" }) }

statement to the end ofto handle this.

Our leaderboard, now looks something like this.

A 3rd player and their score has been added to the leaderboard



If we were to refresh/reload the page, visually, we would not see anything different. This is an example of an optimistic user interface. We're anticipating that the data is successfully written to the server and are responding right away by displaying the data. We'll also clear out the input field when we're done, to mimic what would happen if there were a page refresh.

Also published on: https://shannoncrabill.com/blog/ruby-on-rails-api-single-page-javascript-application/

