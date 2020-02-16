A Step by Step Guide to Creating a Multi-step Form

Fearless web engineer, CSS developer, JAMstack enthusiast, and WordPress
Before switching to a multi-step form, you might want to make A/B tests to make sure your conversion rate doesn’t drop.
tag:
body
.
<script src="https://kwes.io/js/kwes.js"></script>
class.
kwes-form
element with the
form
URL provided in the Kwes dashboard.
action
fields and validation rules.
input
<html>
<body>
<div class="kwes-form">
<form method="POST" action="path/to/kwes">
// form code
</form>
</div>
<script src="https://kwes.io/js/kwes.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
attribute to the form element.
multi-step
value to the
true
attribute to make my HTML linter happy.
multi-step
elements. That’s it! To make a multi-step form with Kwes, all you need to do is to add a single wrapper div to every step. I never knew it would be that easy.
form-step
elements. On the first step, I am asking a question about the contact type, and on the next step, I am gathering contact information.
form-step
<div class="kwes-form">
<form method="POST" action="path/to/kwes" multistep="true">
<form-step>
// form code
</form-step>
<form-step>
// form code
</form-step>
</form>
</div>
<form-step heading="1. Contact type">
// form code
</form-step>
<form-step heading="2. Contact information">
// form code
</form-step>
element. It is advisable to place this element as a first child of the
<div slot="heading"></div>
element.
form-step
prefix to add custom styling.
kw-
class to customize the step section footer, as I did on my site.
kw-multistep-footer
attribute to the
v-cloak
wrapper element and then use the following CSS snippet to hide the form:
kwes-form
[v-cloak] {
display: none;
}
attribute to the element. In my case, I am hiding mentoring related fields if the contact type is “General”.
kw-show
<div kw-show="fields.step == 'Mentoring'">...</div>
<div class="kwes-form form" v-cloak="true">
<svg class="steps" viewBox="0 0 850 250" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<path d="m225 125c0 50-50 100-100 100s-100-50-100-100 50-100 100-100 100 50 100 100h400c0-50 50-100 100-100s100 50 100 100-50 100-100 100-100-50-100-100" fill="none" stroke="#f5f5f5" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-width="50"/>
<path class="steps__path" d="m225 125c0 50-50 100-100 100s-100-50-100-100 50-100 100-100 100 50 100 100h400c0-50 50-100 100-100s100 50 100 100-50 100-100 100-100-50-100-100" fill="none" stroke="#12e09f" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-width="50"/>
</svg>
<form method="POST" action="path/to/kwes" multistep="true">
<form-step heading="1. Contact type">
<label class="radio">What kind of inquiry are you interested in?</label>
<div class="kw-radio-group">
<input id="General" type="radio" name="step" value="General" label="General" checked="checked" />
<input id="Mentoring" type="radio" name="step" value="Mentoring" label="Mentoring" />
</div>
</form-step>
<form-step heading="2. Contact information">
<div kw-show="fields.step == 'Mentoring'">
<label class="radio">Are you interested in career mentoring or technical mentoring?</label>
<div class="kw-radio-group">
<input id="Career" type="radio" name="mentoring" value="Career" label="Career" checked="checked" />
<input id="Technical" type="radio" name="mentoring" value="Technical" label="Technical" />
</div>
<div class="desc">
<p><small>Career mentoring means I help you make decisions regarding your career.</small></p>
<p><small>Technical mentoring means I help you gain new skills or improve the current skill level.</small></p>
</div>
</div>
<label for="Name">What is your name?</label>
<input id="Name" type="text" name="name" rules="required" />
<label for="Email">Please tell me your email address<small>(I would use it only for direct communication)</small>.</label>
<input id="Email" type="email" name="email" rules="required|email|max:255" />
<div kw-show="fields.step == 'Mentoring'">
<label for="Note">Tell me why I should mentor you?</label>
</div>
<div kw-show="fields.step != 'Mentoring'">
<label for="Note">What is your message?</label>
</div>
<textarea id="Note" name="note" rules="required" rows="6"></textarea>
<div kw-show="fields.mentoring == 'Technical'">
<label for="Note2">Tell me which skills do you want to aquire or approve?</label>
<textarea id="Note2" name="note2" rules="required_if:mentoring,Technical" rows="6"></textarea>
</div>
</form-step>
</form>
<script>
document.addEventListener('click', function (e) {
for (var target = e.target; target && target !== this; target = target.parentNode) {
if (target.matches('.kw-multistep-button')) {
var $form = document.querySelector('.form');
if (target.classList.contains('kw-multistep-button-next')) {
$form.classList.remove('step1');
$form.classList.add('step2');
}
if (target.classList.contains('kw-multistep-button-previous')) {
$form.classList.remove('step2');
$form.classList.add('step1');
}
break;
}
}
}, false);
</script>
</div>