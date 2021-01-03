How I Build a Skate Game On Christmas Hackathon

I skateboard and I simply love it! So I decided to build a little skateboard game (like the Google t-rex one) to practice my CSS skills!

This is a work in progress and I'm aware that I could've done it in different (and better) ways. My plan is to keep working on this until it's "perfect". If you play it, you might see it's buggy sometimes... Well 🤷‍♀️

The thought behind the game

I was at the skatepark one day thinking why do people throw rocks at the skatepark? Why do scooter kids don't respect the skatepark rules of waiting their turn? So I thought that would be fun to have a game where you have to avoid rocks and scooter kids! I had the thought of it for a while in my head but never had the motivation to do it. Then I saw Hashnode Christmas Hackathon. What an opportunity!

How did I create the game

I tried my best to stick to CSS as much as I could. I create a Vue.js project, added a few icons, and put them on the page. What next?

Well, I needed to learn how to make the skater ollie (jump), so after some research I did:

1. I added a div with

id = skater

2. I added the following CSS:

#skater { background-image: url( "../../assets/skater.png" ); width: 60 px; height: 60 px; background-size: 60 px; top: 190 px; position: relative; } .ollie { animation : ollie 0.5 s linear; } @keyframes ollie { 0 % { top : 190 px; background-image: url( "../../assets/skater-ollie.png" ); display: none; } 30 % { top : 160 px; background-image: url( "../../assets/skater-ollie.png" ); } 50 % { top : 80 px; background-image: url( "../../assets/skater-ollie.png" ); } 80 % { top : 175 px; background-image: url( "../../assets/skater-ollie.png" ); } 100 % { top : 190 px; background-image: url( "../../assets/skater-ollie.png" ); display: none; } }

Then I did basically the same thing for the rock and the scooter, with a difference that the animation had to be

infinite

(including a cloud on the 'sky' that I added as decoration).

Everything was moving according to the plan. I just needed to figure out how to make the collision happen! So after a while of trying and trying, I came up with the following piece of code:

setInterval( () => { let skateTop = parseInt ( window .getComputedStyle( this .skater).getPropertyValue( "top" )); let rockLeft = parseInt ( window .getComputedStyle( this .rock).getPropertyValue( "left" )); let scooterLeft = parseInt ( window .getComputedStyle( this .scooter).getPropertyValue( "left" )); //collisions //rock if (rockLeft < 50 && rockLeft > 0 && skateTop >= 175 ) { this .pause(); this .collidedRock = true ; } //scooter if (scooterLeft < 50 && scooterLeft > 0 && ! this .skaterDown) { this .pause(); this .collidedScooter = true ; } }, 10 );

So, every 10ms it is checking if the skater is hitting (overlapping) the scooter or the rock. If so, I pause the game, update the highest score if needed, and add a "try again" button.

What did I learn

I learned a little bit about

animations

@keyframes

position: relative

andand how powerful and fun it can be. I always wondered how people make stuff on their website move! I also played a little bit withthat I never used before (😱).

My plan is to keep studying it to build more complex pages. Just for fun.

Next steps for the game

The game is not finished yet. I still have loads to do. The main thing is ADD TESTS. Yeah, I haven't added tests and it sucks. I have no idea how to test what I did. I'm still trying to figure that out. If you have any suggestions, please speak up!

Features I want to add

Add ollie and crashing sounds

Add a nice background for the playground

Make the rocks and scooters more intelligent

Find/create better icons

The game

You can play the game here. I deployed using Vercel.

You can check out the Github repo here.

Notes

Please add me suggestions on how to improve my code, new features I can add, etc! You can reach out to me on Twitter or just open an issue on Github!

