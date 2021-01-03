How I Build a Skate Game On Christmas Hackathon

Brazilian living in London. Passionate about coding
I skateboard and I simply love it! So I decided to build a little skateboard game (like the Google t-rex one) to practice my CSS skills!
This is a work in progress and I'm aware that I could've done it in different (and better) ways. My plan is to keep working on this until it's "perfect". If you play it, you might see it's buggy sometimes... Well 🤷♀️
I was at the skatepark one day thinking why do people throw rocks at the skatepark? Why do scooter kids don't respect the skatepark rules of waiting their turn? So I thought that would be fun to have a game where you have to avoid rocks and scooter kids! I had the thought of it for a while in my head but never had the motivation to do it. Then I saw Hashnode Christmas Hackathon. What an opportunity!
I tried my best to stick to CSS as much as I could. I create a Vue.js project, added a few icons, and put them on the page. What next?
Well, I needed to learn how to make the skater ollie (jump), so after some research I did:
1. I added a div with
id = skater
2. I added the following CSS:
#skater {
background-image: url("../../assets/skater.png");
width: 60px;
height: 60px;
background-size: 60px;
top: 190px;
position: relative;
}
.ollie {
animation: ollie 0.5s linear;
}
@keyframes ollie {
0% {
top: 190px;
background-image: url("../../assets/skater-ollie.png");
display: none;
}
30% {
top: 160px;
background-image: url("../../assets/skater-ollie.png");
}
50% {
top: 80px;
background-image: url("../../assets/skater-ollie.png");
}
80% {
top: 175px;
background-image: url("../../assets/skater-ollie.png");
}
100% {
top: 190px;
background-image: url("../../assets/skater-ollie.png");
display: none;
}
}
Then I did basically the same thing for the rock and the scooter, with a difference that the animation had to be
(including a cloud on the 'sky' that I added as decoration).
infinite
Everything was moving according to the plan. I just needed to figure out how to make the collision happen! So after a while of trying and trying, I came up with the following piece of code:
setInterval(() => {
let skateTop = parseInt(window.getComputedStyle(this.skater).getPropertyValue("top"));
let rockLeft = parseInt(window.getComputedStyle(this.rock).getPropertyValue("left"));
let scooterLeft = parseInt(window.getComputedStyle(this.scooter).getPropertyValue("left"));
//collisions
//rock
if (rockLeft < 50 && rockLeft > 0 && skateTop >= 175) {
this.pause();
this.collidedRock = true;
}
//scooter
if (scooterLeft < 50 && scooterLeft > 0 && !this.skaterDown) {
this.pause();
this.collidedScooter = true;
}
}, 10);
So, every 10ms it is checking if the skater is hitting (overlapping) the scooter or the rock. If so, I pause the game, update the highest score if needed, and add a "try again" button.
I learned a little bit about
and
animations
and how powerful and fun it can be. I always wondered how people make stuff on their website move! I also played a little bit with
@keyframes
that I never used before (😱).
position: relative
My plan is to keep studying it to build more complex pages. Just for fun.
The game is not finished yet. I still have loads to do. The main thing is ADD TESTS. Yeah, I haven't added tests and it sucks. I have no idea how to test what I did. I'm still trying to figure that out. If you have any suggestions, please speak up!
Features I want to add
You can play the game here. I deployed using Vercel.
You can check out the Github repo here.
Please add me suggestions on how to improve my code, new features I can add, etc! You can reach out to me on Twitter or just open an issue on Github!
