How I Boosted My Productivity While Working on Multiple Projects

As a freelance web developer, app creator, and open-source maintainer, I have to constantly switch back and forth between multiple workflows, such as editing code, designing mockups, managing to-do lists, searching for icons and docs, executing command lines, checking emails with different accounts and so on. Each of these switches requires a constant stream of repetitive actions:
Everything is scattered in different places, and it turns the whole process into a real mess. And when working on multiple projects, things get even worse. I thought I could greatly improve my productivity by collecting everything I needed to get my work done in one place and organizing it into projects and workflows so that they had the right context.
Projects and workflows will have clear boundaries, and switching between them will no longer be a nightmare. So, I came up with
In this short post, I'll show you how I’ve increased my productivity with Freeter, using three workflows as examples. I hope this gives you some ideas on how you too can improve your productivity.
First, I analyzed my workflows and everything I often do when I’m looking for something I need while working on a project:
When I’m developing an app or website, I often need to be able to access the task manager, open project files in code and image editors, search for icons and docs on specific websites, jot down quick ideas, and open the project repository in a web browser.
When I check email and Twitter DMs, I need access to the webmail and the Twitter DM page. I have multiple accounts and need to be logged in with project-specific ones.
When I release a new version of the app, I need to run the release command in the Terminal app, open the releases page in the git repository, open the task manager, and open the "planned feature" post editor in the Freeter community.
Now, it’s time to turn them into Freeter workflows.
To have quick access to the things I need to develop the app/website, I set up a workflow screen using the following widgets:
This workflow allows me to immediately switch to the development context, launch everything I need to start the development process with a simple click, quickly search docs & icons, and quickly access the task list.
To check emails and Twitter DMs, I set up a workflow using two Webpage widgets:
I also set Session Scope to Project in the widget settings so that I can be logged in under different accounts in other projects.
This workflow allows me to quickly get simultaneous access to Google Mail and Twitter DMs for project-specific accounts.
To release a new version of the app, I set up a workflow with these five widgets:
Thanks to this workflow, I can easily release a new version and post updates about new features.
Now, when I switch between projects and workflows, I simply press
Ctrl+Shift+F to bring Freeter to the front, open the workflow tab I need at the time, and get right to work.
I hope this inspires you to organize your workflows too. To get started, visit the