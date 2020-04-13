How Healthcare Could Leverage AI in The Near Future

Artificial Intelligence is one of the most sophisticated and complex technologies today, that is being used in every possible sector to enhance efficiency and speed of operations at a comparatively lower cost.

The healthcare industry, too, is not an exception here.

The healthcare industry has adopted AI in various aspects. Starting from personalized treatment plans to actionable optimized medical care facilities, you can get it all easily with the help of AI.

What are some of the most significant breakthroughs of AI in healthcare?

There are countless breakthroughs provided by AI in healthcare. For example, nowadays, you can get eyeglasses easily from AI-powered websites, without visiting an optician physically. This has only been made possible by AI and its super-specialized branches like Deep Learning and Machine Learning.

Some of the major innovations include -

1. Personal Health Assistants- This is a very promising aspect of AI in the healthcare industry. With improved AI and the Internet of Things, the demand for exclusive consumer-oriented products has been on the rise. People these days are dependent on smart wearable's and various mobile apps that keep track of their health and maintain a history of ailments to refine recommendations for them.

There are AI-enabled apparatus that can detect eye diseases, scan patient’s retina and suggest the type of prescription glasses they require, depending on their symptoms.



Today, different companies are engaged in developing advanced AI applications that will successfully meet the growing demands of personal healthcare monitoring, and also help provide a uniform diagnosis with greater accuracy . One such company is GlassesUSA.com . They provide both a free prescription scanner application and personalized recommendations. One of the leading personalization platforms is Dynamic Yield. It utilizes machine learning and predictive algorithms to deliver personalized experiences to potential customers.

2. Robot Doctors- Robots are one of the most interesting aspects of AI. These robots will not only reduce the count of medical staff but will also work more efficiently at a reduced price and time. They indeed provide better care and accuracy and the best part is, all of these can be done within a limited space.

If we take an example of the current global situation, coronavirus is a pandemic. Several healthcare workers who are working to help the patients fight against the disease are getting affected due to its highly communicable nature. But with robot doctors, this will not be a problem.

3. Precision Medication- This is basically an emergency approach to prevent and treat disease. This approach has helped doctors to formulate prevention strategies and plan a more accurate treatment. For example, AI has improved eye care services offered by professionals.

With active and real-time tracking of a patient's psychology and multi-dimensional data tracking, AI has been able to create predictive algorithms that put into use the method of collective learning to calculate individual outcomes. Companies now are more focused on creating products that are centered on the patients and this will include techniques that will help in complex testing too.

4. Medical Imaging- AI has helped in various ways to support AI has helped in various ways to support different types of medical imaging . In the present time, one of the biggest uses for AI is to assist in image analysis and perform single narrow recognition tasks. AI has one of the greatest impacts on business operations and patients care.

It improves the accuracy of clinical outcomes and medical diagnosis. The advancement in machine learning and AI will help to bring about the next-gen of medical imaging technology.

What does the future of AI in the healthcare industry look like?

The Healthcare industry is indeed highly dynamic with never-ending scopes and opportunities. However, uncertainties, cost, and complexities are few drawbacks that are coming in the way of the future of the industry.

One of the best opportunities for the industry in the near future lies in the development of hybrid models. AI will provide all-round assistance to the health staff for planning treatment, diagnosing the disease and identifying the risk factors.

With the increase in population and health concerns around the world, there will be an augmentation of disease management. Patients also do expect better treatment and care, and with advanced AI, the future of healthcare would be more efficient and smooth.

You need to remember that incorporating the complete potential of AI in the healthcare system is not an easy task. The healthcare personnel along with AI developers have to work out together and tackle all the obstacles so that they can integrate new and advanced technologies.

Along with the above two, collaboration is also needed by investors, policy developers and patients so that medical technology can move to the next level. AI is indeed promising and all the industries are trying to integrate and develop it so that work can be done more efficiently at a reduced cost. But before that more investment is required in the designing and development of the systems so that everyone involved with the industry can get benefits from it.

