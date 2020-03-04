How GenZ Is Hacking Education

School has changed a lot in the last decade. Not only are there computers in every room, many schools have computers for every student. Technology is a crucial part of the learning process, and it’s giving students greater access to the world than they have ever had before. They also have a better understanding of the current economic situation than previous generations, and they are preparing to tackle the difficult road ahead with as much preparation as possible. GenZ is doing education differently, and it’s paying off.

Tech In Schools Is A Game Changer

Technology gives students better access to information than ever before. It can help them to see career possibilities they might not know exist, it can transport them across the world, and it can give them real-world skills that they will need to succeed in the job market. It can foster not only a lifelong love of learning, but also give them the skills they need to succeed in finding information throughout their lives.

Video in classrooms gives teachers a whole new way to teach and students a whole new way to learn. On top of classroom learning, teachers believe that most students will need to have video capture skills in order to succeed in the workforce.

The Job Market Is Tough, And GenZ Knows It

After high school, GenZ understands they will need a college education to have the best chance possible to land a high-paying job with benefits. Although 145,000 new jobs were created in December and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in January, those numbers just don’t tell the whole story. The fastest-growing sectors of the job market are in retail, healthcare, and hospitality. These are traditionally low-wage, low-hour jobs with limited benefits. In 1990, low-wage, low-hour jobs accounted for 52.7% of the jobs in the economy, and since then 63% of the jobs created have been low-wage and low-hour positions. Meanwhile, high-wage, high-hour positions, such as salaried full-time jobs, were 47.3% of available jobs in 1990, and they have only accounted for 37% of jobs created since. The reduction in hours across the job market since 1990 is the equivalent of the loss of 3.1 million jobs. Nearly half of working Americans are living on $18,000 a year or less.

GenZ Is Using Their Knowledge To Set Themselves Up For Success

The youth of today aren’t being deterred by the economic situation. Instead, they are doing their best to prepare for it. Instead of working a part-time job they are volunteering in high school, which they know looks good when they apply for scholarships and internships. Instead of waiting until college to take all their general education requirements, they are racking up as much college credit as they can in high school so they can graduate faster. In fact, nearly half of all GenZ high schoolers have earned college credits already.







