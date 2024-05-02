Authors: (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

Abstract and Introduction

Materials And Methods

Results and Analyses

Prompts and generated texts

Further analysis

Conclusions

Limitations of the study and possible future studies

Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References

P1*: can you create an illustration explaining these types of chemical bonds?*





ChatGPT*: Certainly! Let's break down the explanation and illustration into three parts:*





1. Covalent Bonding





2. Ionic Bonding





3. Hydrogen Bonding





1. Covalent Bonding:





Description*: Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share electrons. The shared electrons are attracted to the nuclei of both atoms, holding the atoms together. This type of bond is common between non-metals.*





Illustration*: Imagine two circles (representing atoms) with electrons (smaller circles or dots) around them. When they come close, they share some of these electrons.*





***2. Ionic Bonding: ***





Description*: Ionic bonds are formed when one atom donates one or more electrons to another atom. This creates a positive ion (cation) and a negative ion (anion). The opposite charges attract each other, holding the atoms together. This type of bond is common between metals and non-metals.*





Illustration*: Imagine two circles (representing atoms). One atom has an extra electron which it donates to the other. This creates a "+" sign on the donating atom (cation) and a "-" sign on the receiving atom (anion). They are attracted due to opposite charges.*





***3. Hydrogen Bonding: ***





Description*: Hydrogen bonds are a type of weak bond that occurs when a hydrogen atom*

bonded to a strongly electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) is attracted to another electronegative atom. They are especially important in water molecules and in the structure of DNA.





Illustration*: Imagine a water molecule (H2O) with a hydrogen atom (H) and an oxygen atom (O). The hydrogen atom in one water molecule is attracted to the oxygen atom in a neighboring water molecule. This attraction is represented by a dotted line, indicating the hydrogen bond. Now, let's create a visual representation for each of these bond types.*









Here's the visual representation of the three types of bonds:





1. Covalent Bonding: Atoms A and B are sharing electrons, represented by the blue dots between them. The red line indicates the covalent bond formed by this sharing.





2. Ionic Bonding: Atom A has donated an electron to Atom B. As a result, Atom A becomes positively charged (A+) and Atom B becomes negatively charged (B-). The dashed red line indicates the attraction between these oppositely charged ions.





3. Hydrogen Bonding: The hydrogen atom (H) bonded to the oxygen atom (O) is attracted to another oxygen atom. The solid red line indicates the covalent bond within the molecule, while the dashed green line represents the weaker hydrogen bond.





I hope this helps clarify the differences between covalent, ionic, and hydrogen bonds!





BingChat:









Bard*: Sure. Here is an illustration explaining the different types of chemical bonds:*





Ionic bonds ionic bond between a sodium atom and a chlorine atom









In an ionic bond, one atom transfers one or more electrons to another atom. This results in two oppositely charged ions, which are attracted to each other by electrostatic forces.





In the image above, the sodium atom transfers one electron to the chlorine atom. The sodium atom becomes a positively charged ion (Na+), and the chlorine atom becomes a negatively charged ion (Cl-). The Na+ and Cl- ions are attracted to each other by electrostatic forces, and they form an ionic bond.





Covalent bonds









covalent bond between two hydrogen atoms





In a covalent bond, two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. Covalent bonds are typically formed between nonmetals.





In the image above, the two hydrogen atoms share a pair of electrons. The two hydrogen atoms are covalently bonded together.





Hydrogen bonds









hydrogen bond between two water molecules





A hydrogen bond is a special type of weak bond that forms between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen. Hydrogen bonds are responsible for many of the unique properties of water, such as its high boiling point and surface tension.





In the image above, the hydrogen atom in one water molecule is attracted to the oxygen atom in another water molecule. This hydrogen bond is weaker than a covalent bond, but it is strong enough to hold the two water molecules together.





I hope this illustration helps you to understand the different types of chemical bonds. Please let me know if you have any other questions.





Claude*: Here is an illustrated explanation of the three main types of chemical bonds - ionic,covalent, and hydrogen bonds:*









In this illustration:





• Ionic bonding is shown with the full electron transfer between the sodium and chlorine atoms, forming charged ions that attract.





• Covalent bonding is shown with the shared pair of electrons between two hydrogen atoms.





• Hydrogen bonding is shown with the polarity of the water molecule, leading to electrostatic attraction between molecules.





Let me know if a visual explanation like this helps differentiate the types of bonds! I can create more illustrated examples to demonstrate chemical concepts. Images and diagrams can sometimes bring these abstract ideas to life.





ChatGPT starts with the usual Reinforcement & Feedback “Certainly!,” followed by "Let's break down the explanation," which demonstrates Instructional strategy. After a detailed description of what the visualisation should comprise, repeatedly asking the student to “Imagine” something, it generated a quite crude “visual representation of the three types of bonds”, finalising with a Personalization & Personable Touch “I hope this help clarify”. BingChat’s solely reliance on four high-quality, yet generic, pictures of chemical bonds not only did the images fail to employ effective Instructional Strategies, but they also did not promote genuine Engagement & Interactivity, failing to deeply engage users in the topic. The content also lacked in Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations, as it missed drawing on parallels or real-world examples. Furthermore, the images also missed adding a Personalization & Personable Touch, making the learning experience feel less tailored and intimate. Bard used Instructional strategy, by providing a comprehensive explanation, accompanied by three specific images sourced from the internet, each distinctly depicting a type of bond, adding Detail Depth & Content Recommendation. Concluding its explanation, Bard added a touch of Personalization & Personable Touch, expressing, “I hope this illustration helps you” and prompting further engagement with “Please let me know...” Claude's depiction was even more rudimentary, presenting bond details in textual format instead of offering a lucid visual illustration. Such a choice reflected a deficiency in Instructional Strategies and diminished Engagement & Interactivity, even though the final assertion “Images and diagrams can sometimes bring these abstract ideas to life.” While the closing remarks of "Let me know" and "I can create more illustrated examples" hint at a desire for Personalization & Personable Touch, the lack of an actual tailored visual representation undermines this effort.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.



