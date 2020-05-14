How Easily Align Your Code in Vim

Aligning code, in general, does not provide any value. It's just to make code look more beautiful and easier to read.

Meet Vim Easy Align.

Installation & Configuration



Using You can install using your favorite plugin manager.Using vim-plug

Plug 'junegunn/vim-easy-align'



And add the following mappings to your .vimrc file And add the following mappings to yourfile

xmap ga <Plug>( EasyAlign ) nmap ga <Plug>( EasyAlign )

ga to something you're more comfortable with.

Note: If you're not familiar with nmap and xmap , they're used to add mappings for normal and visual mode respectively. Feel free to change the default mappingto something you're more comfortable with.Note: If you're not familiar withand, they're used to add mappings for normal and visual mode respectively.

Usage

There are multiple ways to use the plugin. I found the following to be the easiest.

1. Align code in the current block

gaip= While in normal mode type

ga ) for i nner p aragraph and align around the = sign. Explanation: Start the EasyAlign command () fornneraragraph and align around thesign.

Note: don't forget to press enter to execute the command.

2. Align currently selected code



Type ga= Assuming that you have something selected while in visual mode.Type

ga ) and align around the = sign. Explanation: Start the EasyAlign command () and align around thesign.

Options

1. Regular expressions

You can use regular expressions to align anything you want. The only limit is your imagination.

from keyword. Let's say for example you want to align javascript module imports around thekeyword.

ga<Ctrl-x>from You would use the command

ga is used to enter the EasyAlign mode. And once againis used to enter the EasyAlign mode.

Ctrl-x (Control + x) to enter the regular expression mode. After that, press(Control + x) to enter themode.

from ) Lastly you can enter whatever you want to align your code around (in this case it's

2. Align modes

Normally each character has it's own align mode (left or right).

= (equal) signs are normally aligned to the right while : (colons) are aligned to the left. So, for example,(equal) signs are normally aligned to the right while(colons) are aligned to the left.

But we can change that by using the arrow keys on the keyboard.

-> and <- respectively. Note: I'll be referring to the right & left arrow keys in commands asandrespectively.

Example:

ga->: Align right Align right

ga: Align left (we don't have to use <- since it's the default for colons) Align left (we don't have to usesince it's the default for colons)

3. Live Interactive Mode

Live interactive mode allows you to see your changes as you type the command.

:LiveEasyAlign . To use the live interactive mode you can use the command

.vimrc if you prefer shortcuts. Or you could add the following to yourif you prefer shortcuts.

" Change <iga> to whatever you like nmap iga <Plug>(LiveEasyAlign) xmap iga <Plug>(LiveEasyAlign)

Conclusion

Obviously the plugin contains more options than I could explain in 20 pages.

This article is supposed to be beginner friendly and introduce the basic options.

