How Does Google's Cryptographic Key Management Service Work?

Google Cloud Key Management Service or otherwise known as Cloud KMS is a cloud service which manages the encryption keys for various Google services which companies can then use to add their own crypto functions. This is a very useful service, and one that companies have already been

utilizing for their businesses.

This service, the Google KMS was released in 2017, in January and it is

set to enable users the generation, use, rotation and destruction of

AES – 256 encryption keys, also known as Advanced Encryption

Standard which is there to protect the cloud data. Google cloud KMS

is also often used as a way to manage these keys and keys which are

used for encryption of other types of data for large companies. These

include the API tokens and then the credentials too.



breach through,"says Alex Brick, a tech blogger at Lastminutewriting.com and Draftbeyond.com

Google Cloud KMS is also a part of the Google Cloud Platform or GCP suite

which enables customers to manage their keys for encryption for the

data that they store on Google Cloud Platform. Admins also often use

the Google Cloud KMS to encrypt data in bulks in plain text before

they store it. Main industries that Google is trying to target with

their service are those who are subject to regulations on data

storing and securing of the sensitive data. For example, these would

be financial providers and healthcare providers.

How Does Google Cloud Key Management Services Work?

Google Cloud Key Management Services work by storing AES-265 encryption keys. They store them in a hierarchy of five levels. The first level

of this hierarchy is called the GCP project which manages the Access

and Identity roles for the accounts which have a cloud association

with a specific project which can be then linked to a company or a

department of a company, for example.

Companies can store the locations of their data centers which handle the

requests that come from and to the Google Cloud Key Management

Services resources at the level of the Project. Then the Location

level can store keys for a group within the project. This would also

be related to their particular location, so the teams or groups can

be called east, west and so on. Of course, this can also be set to

Global which would then mean that all locations in the project,

meaning all groups can access the data provided in the cloud.

The next level is the KeyRings. KeyRings is a level at which groups of

Crypto Keys can be hosted and stored. A KeyRing can belong to the

project and thus be stored or resides in a specific Location. These

KeyRings also set the permission for the Crypto Keys that they have

in their posession, so they hold the Crypto Keys that have a similar

level of permissions.



“A Crypto Key is a cryptographic key that serves a specific purpose and

it can change as the encryption changes which then creates the Crypto

Key Version which represents the final level of hierarchy in Google

Cloud Key Management Service,” says Miranda Morris, a tech writer

"A Crypto Key is a cryptographic key that serves a specific purpose and it can change as the encryption changes which then creates the Crypto Key Version which represents the final level of hierarchy in Google Cloud Key Management Service," says Miranda Morris, a tech writer at Researchpapersuk.com and Writinity.com

Google also offers a REST API which is a part of the Google Cloud KMS so

that the team of developers can access the functions of the Google

Cloud KMS and perform various actions like list, create, destroy and

update the keys. They also assist the companies in charge of managing

a large amount of keys and where employees frequently come and go,

changing the roles within the company.



It can also serve the purpose of encrypting data using the specific keys and

then set and perform testing of various IAM policies. There is a

delay which lasts about 24 hours when it comes to the encryption key

destruction. During that time and otherwise, users of these services

can restore the previous key versions.



encryption keys, millions of encryption keys with a huge number of

key versions. It can also be used as a distributed service or as a

single cloud data center.



About the writer

Nancy is a web developer at

, and social media marketing keynote speaker. Her goals include engaging with her audience in a thoughtful way and helping

improvement through personal connections. When she’s not writing or

Google Cloud KMS is a service that has the ability to support many encryption keys, millions of encryption keys with a huge number of key versions. It can also be used as a distributed service or as a single cloud data center.

About the writer

Nancy is a web developer at Luckyassignments.com and Gumessays.com, and social media marketing keynote speaker. Her goals include engaging with her audience in a thoughtful way and helping improvement through personal connections. When she's not writing or speaking, she likes to hike and try out new recipes.

