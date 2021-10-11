Proving Unconditional Possession of a Private Key: A Short Story

The World Collective Market's quadratic-voting was a much simpler process of linking her public key to a twitter account and opening up metamask to start firing off votes. But then it grew, and then the game-theoretic attacks came. Voting is still easy, but initiation, while still not harder than going to a government office, is no longer exactly trivial. With billions of dollars in donations from now-deceased billionaires and cryptocurrency premines, participating participating is very much worth it.