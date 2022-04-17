How Do You Hack Data Structures and Algorithms? Teach Us Sensei!

Hello again, HackerNoon Sensei! Software Engineers are always on the lookout for better, more efficient ways to solve problems. In today's writing prompt, we'll be asking you to help us solve some common data structure and algorithm challenges. We're looking for coding senseis like yourself to help our community solve common Data Structure and Algorithm challenges more elegantly. If you consider yourself a coding sensei, read on!

We have curated a list of data structures and algorithms that our community searches for regularly. Click here to preview the list of questions.





Get started by writing a draft about how you have solved some common coding challenges in the past by following the following link:

https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=ds-and-a





Written by Adebola Adeniran, Software Development Editor, HackerNoon