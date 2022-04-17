Search icon
How Do You Hack Data Structures and Algorithms? Teach Us Sensei!

Hello again, HackerNoon Sensei! Software Engineers are always on the lookout for better, more efficient ways to solve problems.  In today's writing prompt, we'll be asking you to help us solve some common data structure and algorithm challenges. We're looking for coding senseis like yourself to help our community solve common Data Structure and Algorithm challenges more elegantly.  If you consider yourself a coding sensei, read on! 
Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts

@prompts
Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts

If you're experiencing writer's block or just need to do something random and fun, you've come to the right place.



Hello again, HackerNoon Sensei!


Software Engineers are always on the lookout for better, more efficient ways to solve problems.


In today's writing prompt, we'll be asking you to help us solve some common data structure and algorithm challenges.


We're looking for coding senseis like yourself to help our community solve common Data Structure and Algorithm challenges more elegantly.


If you consider yourself a coding sensei, read on!


(If you’re just a curious writer interested in the world, please consider one of our other prompts: https://help.hackernoon.com/writing-prompts)


We have curated a list of data structures and algorithms that our community searches for regularly. Click here to preview the list of questions.


Get started by writing a draft about how you have solved some common coding challenges in the past by following the following link:

https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=ds-and-a


Here’s the step-by-step process:



  1. Click this link and follow the steps: https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=ds-and-a
  2. Start writing and submit!


All the best HackerNoon Sensei


Written by Adebola Adeniran, Software Development Editor, HackerNoon

