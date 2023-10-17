How Do Humans And Computers Communicate?

The basis of our existence is communication, which enables us to communicate thoughts, information, and feelings. Tamil, English, and Spanish are just a few of the languages that humans have created over the centuries to express themselves. Computers, on the other hand, work in a language environment that is entirely made up of 0s and 1s.
In this blog, we’ll delve into the fascinating area of human-computer communication and examine how we use coding and programming languages to overcome this language barrier.
Imagine asking a person their name; you would get a quick response. Asking a computer for their name, however, is likely to be met with silence. Because they are unable to understand human languages, computers do not have names in the same way that people do.
Computers are restricted to the binary language of 0s and 1s, whereas humans are capable of understanding a vast range of languages.
Learning the Language of Code: People can learn programming languages like how we learn to speak in diverse human languages. Coding is a method for efficiently expressing our objectives and concepts to computers.
By writing code, solving problems, and experimenting with new technologies, we can develop our coding skills in the same way that we can improve our language skills via practice and study.
We can overcome the language barrier between people and computers by learning the art of coding, which enables us to utilize all the capabilities of these amazing machines. Attached below is a simple short video that explains What is coding.
