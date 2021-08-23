Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Digital Health Platforms Should Secure Patient Data Now the CURES Act is Live by@particlehealth

How Digital Health Platforms Should Secure Patient Data Now the CURES Act is Live

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
With the CURES Act Anti-Information Blocking Rule finally in place, Americans theoretically have instant access to their medical records. While this is undoubtedly great for patient choice and access, platform providers must not lose sight of data privacy and protection. This is all the more pertinent, considering HIPAA regs do not extend to these providers. While HIPAA regulations may not currently apply to most health apps, these operators still have a duty of care to their users regarding both data security and privacy. An extra layer of privacy protection that makes apps less instantaneous but far more secure will be needed.
image
Particle Health Hacker Noon profile picture

@particlehealth
Particle Health

Particle Health is a medtech platform that provides API connectivity to patient medical records.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#healthcare-tech#digital-health#healthtech#healthcare-cybersecurity#electronic-health-record#health-record#public-health#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading