How Digital Health Platforms Should Secure Patient Data Now the CURES Act is Live

With the CURES Act Anti-Information Blocking Rule finally in place, Americans theoretically have instant access to their medical records. While this is undoubtedly great for patient choice and access, platform providers must not lose sight of data privacy and protection. This is all the more pertinent, considering HIPAA regs do not extend to these providers. While HIPAA regulations may not currently apply to most health apps, these operators still have a duty of care to their users regarding both data security and privacy. An extra layer of privacy protection that makes apps less instantaneous but far more secure will be needed.