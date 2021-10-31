How Did Investors React To Bitcoin's ATH?

Bitcoin's recent price surge ensured the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high, breaking beyond the $66,000 barrier for the first time. The launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, trading under the ‘BITO’ ticker on Wall Street) on the New York Stock Exchange, is the key driving force behind this Bitcoin price spike. The best advice is to carefully weigh up the pros and cons of buying Bitcoin for the long term and make sure you have a well thought-out crypto investment strategy.