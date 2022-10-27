Search icon
    How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews
    973 reads

    How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews

    Competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions. Not all programmers who excel in competition make successful software developers. Competitive programming does not teach you a lot of other skills; however, you are expected to acquire them on your own. You can utilize the contents of the CP to draw in potential employers and even compete for lucrative prizes. There is an interrelation between Computer Programming and essential life skills.

