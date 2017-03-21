How can my business benefit from AWS Pt 2 : Which storage service to use?

This is a continuation of How can my business benefit from AWS Pt 1 . In part two of the series I will cover about the storage section of AWS.

AWS S3

AWS S3 (Amazon Simple Storage Service) allows you to store files for public access. If you have files which a lot of users access frequently, S3 works perfect. Such as images of this blog article which thousands of readers access is an example.

AWS EFS

AWS EFS is a storage for EC2 Instances or virtual machines. It works on an actual file system. This allows your virtual machines to access data very fast. For internal access AWS S3 is not preferable because they work on HTTP protocol and is very slow for frequent access. If you are self hosting your database , EFS is a good storage option.

AWS Glacier

AWS Glacier allows you to store data for infrequent access. It’s made for storing backups. The price is significantly less compared to S3. Remember this is not a good option if you want frequent access.

AWS Storage Gateway

AWS Storage Gateway is a good option when your on-premise app want to access data from the cloud. It gives you access to data with a very low latency. This is a good use case for enterprise applications.

In order to calculate prices you can use this tool.

