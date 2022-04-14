How Businesses Can Embrace Digital Transformation Using Python Web Development

0 Python is a programming language that can provide a significant boost to the usability and functionality of your website. It follows language constructs and object-oriented approaches that aid programmers in creating logical code for projects of all shapes and sizes. Python is used for Server-side web and software development, as well as system scripting and mathematical equations. It’s possible to utilize Python with software to create workflows and the technology can also connect to databases. With Python, the code enables information between objects to flow freely.

The Covid-19 pandemic turned many business models upside down overnight. As the threat of lockdowns and social distancing became a reality, companies that operated predominantly in a brick-and-mortar environment were suddenly challenged to convert their operations into a solely online business. Fortunately, Python programming technology has helped countless endeavors to fully embrace transitioning into fully online operations.

For non-technical entrepreneurs who may have been settled in operating in physical locations, the necessity of digital transformation is likely to have been a difficult one to come to terms with. Furthermore, the task of entering an online space that’s fiercely competitive can be a daunting challenge.

To thrive in a digital environment, it’s essential that your online presence is better than your rivals. Fortunately, Python is a programming language that can provide a significant boost to the usability and functionality of your website.

(Image: BON News)

As the chart above shows, Python has embarked on a significant rise in popularity based on the volume of Stack Overflow queries received per month, which indicates that its user base boomed in the latter half of the 2010s.

So how can Python help to deliver digital transformation for your business? And why is it a leading option for enterprises looking to appeal directly to customers online? Let’s take a deeper look into a programming language that’s regarded as essential for businesses to succeed in congested online environments:

Why is Python Different?

Despite its recent surge in popularity, Python was initially released back in 1991. It follows language constructs and object-oriented approaches that aid programmers in creating logical code for projects of all shapes and sizes.

Python is used for Server-side web and software development, as well as system scripting and mathematical equations. It’s possible to utilize Python with software to create workflows and the technology can also connect to databases.

Furthermore, Python’s code can be combined with other programming languages like C, Java to boost its efficiency with high performance scripting capabilities which other languages are unable to replicate.

Python’s object-oriented programming is a classification of programming that’s designed to support the concept of ‘objects’, which can contain both data and code - helping to pave the way for Python’s popular easy-deployment structure.

Another vital feature of the programming language is its Structured programming. This refers to a programming setup that enables the creation of programs with readable code and reusable components.

One of the best things about Python is that its open source nature has paved the way for built-in libraries rich with tools and content that can significantly aid developers in achieving their project goals.

Python has become an especially popular choice for tech startups, and acts as a solid choice for entrepreneurs intending to build the product with minimum viable products (MVPs) and prototypes. With this in mind, it can be advantageous for decision makers to hire Python developers for building efficient time and cost effective concepts.

Why Objects Make a Great Difference

Let’s take a moment to look deeper into why Python’s object-oriented framework can be a massive advantage for businesses. This system enables users to break down their software into small problems (objects) that can be solved piece by piece.

In order to create an object, a class needs to be defined - this can take the form of a template to make objects where its behavior and properties are defined. In a nutshell, a class can be utilized to make as many objects as required, and the best thing is that it’s possible to use properties of different objects for other calculations or making a ‘larger’ object. For instance, it’s possible to create many beam objects and use its mass and stiffness properties to work out larger solutions for other objects that interoperate with one another.

In Python, the code enables information between objects to flow freely. Unlike top-down programming languages where any changes made in the code can impact every object beneath it, Python doesn’t run the risk of buckling when pages become increasingly complex.

Generally speaking, objects can be identified as digital building blocks for making larger software programs. This means that it’s possible for multiple specialists to build and modify their objects without hurting the progress made elsewhere in the programming.

What does this mean for businesses looking to embrace digital transformation? Essentially, your business can work with a number of Python development services to develop concepts and different facets of your web pages without having different programmers treading on each other’s toes.

It also means that you can add and take away various objects as your business finds its feet online. Perhaps you want a landing page that’s more locally focused later on? Maybe exposure to a new audience has made you consider going global? With Python, key changes to your pages can be made simple.

Drag and Drop Usability

Drag and drop capabilities makes Python programming relatively easy to pick up - even for those who haven’t gained an understanding of any programming before.

(Image: Anvil)

By running Python in your browser, it’s possible to modify your UI components within Python as you go. Simply drag and drop them onto the page in order to build the functions and widgets you want.

In the example above, we can see that the user is creating a Feedback Form, with the results visible in real time. After you drag and drop the objects that you want onto the page, you can set their properties and call events on them from the Python code in the box to the right.

This simplified approach to programming opens the door to entrepreneurs around the world to craft their websites to suit their operations, image, and brand.

Whilst embracing digital transformation and creating a website on the fly can be difficult, it’s entirely possible for internal changes to be made on the fly to improve your website after the developers have worked their magic.

The task of adapting to digital transformation is likely to be a daunting one for many business owners, but with Python, it’s possible to make waves online without sacrificing too much time, effort, and money in the process.

0

@ dmytro-spilka. by Dmytro Spilka Dmytro is the founder of Solvid and Pridicto. Featured in Hackernoon, TechRadar and Entreprepreneur. Dmytro's Copywriting